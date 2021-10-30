Ohio State vs. Penn State preview central

Ohio State is all set to take on Penn State Saturday night in a prime-time affair in the venerable Ohio Stadium. It’s another major test for a Buckeyes team that has played as good as anyone in the country over the last few weeks.

To be fair, this one has lost a little luster after the Nittany Lions were reduced from a roar to a meow against Illinois in a nine-overtime slogfest last weekend. Still, though, a tough one is to be expected against a program that sees Ohio State as its main rival.

We always publish quite a few preview pieces leading into matchups each week, and it’s no different for the tussle with Penn State. In case you’ve missed any of the content, we have them all here centralized for you in one place so you don’t have to go on an arduous journey to try and find them all on our site.

Here are all the Buckeyes Wire Ohio State vs. Penn State previews indexed in one spot for your viewing pleasure.

Ohio State vs. Penn State complete preview and prediction

Ohio State welcomes Penn State to the ‘Shoe for a prime time showdown. We have a complete preview and prediction to get you ready. https://t.co/T2EQoTxbBg — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 26, 2021

We kicked off our coverage of the Penn State game with our comprehensive preview piece that includes key players, gameplan, and a score prediction.

James Franklin slips up previewing the Ohio State matchup

We have to wonder what frame of mind James Franklin was in for this press conference … https://t.co/a3s87iXURa — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 26, 2021

James Franklin referred to going to the Big House and facing Illinois this week while previewing Ohio State. In those absent-minded comments, Franklin did give the Buckeye program a ton of credit.

Ryan Day's weekly press conference previewing the Penn State game

Day has a lot of respect for Penn State and expects a dog fight this weekend. Watch what he had to say about the matchup with the Nittany Lions. https://t.co/BoyZjrFYYK — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 26, 2021

Ryan Day previewed the matchup with Penn State and said he expects a tough, physical game from the Nittany Lions.

Some prop bets for the game Saturday between Ohio State and Penn State

Feeling lucky? Try predicting these nine proposition bets for Saturday’s Ohio State-Penn State game. https://t.co/Etloh2CWIy — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 27, 2021

We give you some prop bets to try your hand at for Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Penn State.

Big Ten football scheudule

We give you the when and where to watch every Big Ten match-up and a fun fact! https://t.co/UIgMDh7yCU — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 28, 2021

In case you are looking for how to take in every Big Ten game this weekend, this has all the information you need, plus a fun fact about each matchup.

Play trivia for a chance to win

We have a new free-to-play game for this week’s Ohio State football game! Answer questions around the matchup for your chance to win. https://t.co/yD4uEnPFn9 — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 28, 2021

Try your hand at some trivia surrounding the matchup between Ohio State and Penn State for a chance to win.

Our expert picks

It’s time to see what our experts think of the spreads and straight-up predictions for all the Big Ten games and six of the best of the rest in college football. https://t.co/LT0gcMk4wj — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 28, 2021

Our experts pick all the Big Ten and biggest six national games against the spread and straight-up.

Three reasons Penn State could make it a game Saturday

Do you expect Penn State to make it a game on Saturday? Here are three reasons why the Nittany Lions might. https://t.co/MluF1zC7uh — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 28, 2021

We give you three reasons why Penn State could give Ohio State some issues on Saturday.

Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

Check out what the experts predict the Ohio State #Buckeyes to do against Penn State! https://t.co/kf4h50nENZ — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 29, 2021

Our writers take turns picking the score and winner between Ohio State and Penn State.

Five reasons Ohio State beats Penn State

Five reasons the Ohio State #Buckeyes beat Penn State Saturday https://t.co/9WWqrFkTlM — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 29, 2021

Here are five reasons Ohio State should be able to take care of business against Penn State.

Where and how to watch Ohio State play Penn State

Everything you need to know to listen and watch Ohio State football take on Penn State under the lights in Columbus. https://t.co/Fj10BJ5HtR — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 29, 2021

In case you don’t know how to find the game between Ohio State and Penn State, we give you everything you need to know.

This weekend's game from the perspective of a Penn State writer

We talked to our friends at Nittany Lions Wire to get their perspective of the game Saturday. Who can PSU pull off the upset, is this a rivalry? https://t.co/tZPO37rxoR — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 29, 2021

We talked to Kevin McGuire at Nittany Lions Wire to get his take on the matchup between Ohio State and Penn State.

The Ohio State vs. Penn State trailer

Do yourself a favor and spend just over a minute watching this. Probably the best trailer of the year. https://t.co/Z9SP81KbZy — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 29, 2021

These are always fun to watch. Get a look at what the Ohio State football creative team put together for a Halloween edition of the Penn State trailer.

The Ohio State program and matchup from a Penn State fan's perspective

What do Penn State fans think of the Ohio State program, and how do they see the matchup this year? We asked Nittany Lions Wire publisher Kevin McGuire. https://t.co/PKTbSGW8xl — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 29, 2021

We get the Penn State fan’s perspective of the OSU program and the matchup with Ohio State this weekend.

Five bold predictions

Five bold predictions for Ohio State against Penn State. Which of these would you take? https://t.co/fJB8JskMN1 via @buckeyeswire — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 30, 2021

We give you five things that probably won’t happen, but might if we’re stretching things when Ohio State takes on Penn State.

The availability report for the Penn State game

Here is who is available/unavailable for the Penn State game tonight. #GoBucks https://t.co/Un33DUCrZZ — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 30, 2021

Here who is unavailable for Ohio State when it takes on Penn State Saturday night.

Final thoughts

We’ve got some final thoughts before Ohio State matches up with Penn State Saturday night. Let the snarkiness begin. https://t.co/mvWJHLzrQN — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 30, 2021

We give you some final thoughts in a snarky kind of way as Ohio State takes on Penn State.

