Ohio State vs. Penn State preview central

Ohio State is all set to take on Penn State Saturday night in a prime-time affair in the venerable Ohio Stadium. It’s another major test for a Buckeyes team that has played as good as anyone in the country over the last few weeks.

To be fair, this one has lost a little luster after the Nittany Lions were reduced from a roar to a meow against Illinois in a nine-overtime slogfest last weekend. Still, though, a tough one is to be expected against a program that sees Ohio State as its main rival.

We always publish quite a few preview pieces leading into matchups each week, and it’s no different for the tussle with Penn State. In case you’ve missed any of the content, we have them all here centralized for you in one place so you don’t have to go on an arduous journey to try and find them all on our site.

Here are all the Buckeyes Wire Ohio State vs. Penn State previews indexed in one spot for your viewing pleasure.

Ohio State vs. Penn State complete preview and prediction

We kicked off our coverage of the Penn State game with our comprehensive preview piece that includes key players, gameplan, and a score prediction.

James Franklin slips up previewing the Ohio State matchup

James Franklin referred to going to the Big House and facing Illinois this week while previewing Ohio State. In those absent-minded comments, Franklin did give the Buckeye program a ton of credit.

Ryan Day's weekly press conference previewing the Penn State game

Ryan Day previewed the matchup with Penn State and said he expects a tough, physical game from the Nittany Lions.

Some prop bets for the game Saturday between Ohio State and Penn State

We give you some prop bets to try your hand at for Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Penn State.

Big Ten football scheudule

In case you are looking for how to take in every Big Ten game this weekend, this has all the information you need, plus a fun fact about each matchup.

Play trivia for a chance to win

Try your hand at some trivia surrounding the matchup between Ohio State and Penn State for a chance to win.

Our expert picks

Our experts pick all the Big Ten and biggest six national games against the spread and straight-up.

Three reasons Penn State could make it a game Saturday

We give you three reasons why Penn State could give Ohio State some issues on Saturday.

Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

Our writers take turns picking the score and winner between Ohio State and Penn State.

Five reasons Ohio State beats Penn State

Here are five reasons Ohio State should be able to take care of business against Penn State.

Where and how to watch Ohio State play Penn State

In case you don’t know how to find the game between Ohio State and Penn State, we give you everything you need to know.

This weekend's game from the perspective of a Penn State writer

We talked to Kevin McGuire at Nittany Lions Wire to get his take on the matchup between Ohio State and Penn State.

The Ohio State vs. Penn State trailer

These are always fun to watch. Get a look at what the Ohio State football creative team put together for a Halloween edition of the Penn State trailer.

The Ohio State program and matchup from a Penn State fan's perspective

We get the Penn State fan’s perspective of the OSU program and the matchup with Ohio State this weekend.

Five bold predictions

We give you five things that probably won’t happen, but might if we’re stretching things when Ohio State takes on Penn State.

The availability report for the Penn State game

Here who is unavailable for Ohio State when it takes on Penn State Saturday night.

Final thoughts

We give you some final thoughts in a snarky kind of way as Ohio State takes on Penn State.

