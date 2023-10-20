Ohio State vs. Penn State Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

Ok. Here we go.

A game everyone has pointed to at the beginning of the year is finally here and the entire college football world will be tuned in. Ohio State hosts Penn State in a top ten matchup Saturday inside Ohio Stadium, and there’s a ton on the line.

Both teams are unbeaten, both have a ton of talent, and both have designs of a Big Ten title and berth in the College Football Playoff. But first things first, the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will have to win what looks like a war of attrition on Saturday, come out the other end, and move on towards other matchups — notably against Michigan — and put their best foot forward in an effort to keep a lot of those goals on the table.

Each week we ask our writers to weigh in on what they think will happen with that week’s Ohio State game, and it’s time for that again. We have five writers all with differing opinions and here’s what each says about a prediction for the game and a reason why things will play out they way they see them.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

The Prediction

I feel like I’m the Debbie Downer on this site when it comes to what I’ve seen from Ohio State and I’ll bringing things down a level again. I very much want to see the Buckeyes pull this one out, but a study of the game film and breakdown of what we’ve seen from each team has me believing Penn State is the more complete team this year.

The Buckeyes’ offense has just been sort of clunky and inconsistent and I don’t know how the lights suddenly go on against a very, very good defense. Add that to some unknowns with which stars will be available for Ohio State and there’s too much working against the scarlet and gray here. I expect the game to be close (it almost always is against the Nittany Lions), but I have Penn State winning a close one.

Score

Penn State 27, Ohio State 24

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

The Prediction

These are the kind of games college football fans live for. Two heavyweights going toe to toe. And this game should be an absolute slugfest.

Both teams have the talent to win this game in what I expect to be a back-and-forth, albeit low-scoring affair. At least low scoring by each team’s standards. I do believe that this game will come down to who can win in the trenches.

While the Buckeye line hasn’t been up to par much of the season, it has shown improvement over the year. Penn State’s interior line is susceptible to allowing pressure in the backfield. I think that gives Ohio State the edge. There will be some tense moments, but the Buckeyes come out on top in the end.

Score

Ohio State 24, Penn State 20

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

The Prediction

I hate to do this, but you cannot bet on Ohio State in this situation. Penn State is a great team and on the same tier as Notre Dame. The Buckeyes squeaked out a last-second victory against that Fighting Irish squad and the spread for this game is even higher.

This could be a case where the two teams feel each out and little scoring occurs. As I said before this game could be similar to the contest in South Bend, and that was also a low-scoring situation.

SCORE

Penn State 24, Ohio State 21

Michael Chen, Featured Writer

The Prediction

Another tough test for Ohio State, this time at home. That’s where I believe the biggest advantage for the Buckeyes is, home cooking. Penn State’s schedule hasn’t been nearly as challenging, and that experience will show on Saturday morning. It’s still going to be a slugfest, but I have the Buckeyes winning a close one.

SCORE

Ohio State 31, Penn State 27

Evan Bachman, Featured Writer

The Prediction

This will be one of the toughest tests Ohio State will face all season as Penn State is a talented team on both sides of the ball. With both defenses being two of the best in the country, this projects to be a defensive battle that comes down to who can execute in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, I predict the Buckeyes defense and playmakers on offense will be too much for the Nittany Lions to overcome, and Ohio State to come away with a victory.

Score

Ohio State 24, Penn State 17

