Ohio State vs Penn State game time announced… get ready Buckeye fans!

Buckeye Nation rejoice! The Big Ten announced earlier today that when Penn State comes to town on October 30, toe will meet leather at 7:30 p.m. And it’s about time!

Ohio State has been playing under the lights in Happy Valley for years in white-out conditions, while the last several games in Columbus between the two foes have been noon and 3:30 start times. The Buckeyes finally get prime time with a marquee opponent that will be televised on ABC.

In what seems to be a collision course for both teams to be ranked in the top 10, this is the kind of game that could put the Buckeyes back in the limelight and maybe start vaulting them above some teams ahead of them in the rankings.

Just in from the Big Ten Conference: @OhioStateFB vs. Penn State, on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ohio Stadium, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and it will be televised on ABC. A night game. Indeed. And the stadium will be rocking all scarlet. #GoBucks — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) October 18, 2021

On top of finally getting a night game, Ohio State will be wearing the all scarlet ensemble for “scarlet the stadium” against Penn State. Fans are encouraged to wear scarlet from head to toe.

The @OhioStateFB will debut an all-scarlet uniform when it hosts Penn State. Fans are going to be encouraged to “scarlet the stadium” by layering up and wearing scarlet jerseys, overcoats, sweatshirts, hoodies, sweaters and/or blankets. https://t.co/x2B60cvOYA — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) September 27, 2021

The ‘Shoe is sure to be rocking when the Nittany Lions come to town and now, the rest of the country will get to see what a great atmosphere Ohio Stadium is under the lights for one of the top matchups of the year.

Get your popcorn ready. It’s been a while, and this one’s going to be fun!

