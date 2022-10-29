Ohio State vs. Penn State Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

OK, here we go. Ohio State and Penn State are ready to face each other Saturday afternoon in a key Big Ten tussle that will go a long way toward deciding what team wins the East division.

The Nittany Lions have already dropped a game to Michigan, so another loss most likely takes them out of the running. A loss by the Buckeyes isn’t the absolute end of the world, but it would make the road home a lot tougher.

Each week, we like to have our three writers give their score predictions for each Ohio State football game and a quick reason the game will play out that way.

Here’s how Phil, Mark and Josh see the game ending up after the fans start to file out of Beaver Stadium late Saturday afternoon.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

The Prediction

At the beginning of the year, I thought this was the most dangerous game on Ohio State’s schedule. That might still be the case, but I’m not sure Penn State has the ability to hang with the Buckeyes for a full four quarters. Look for the Nittany Lions to get an early boost from the home crowd, but OSU’s defense will get to Sean Clifford and force the quarterback into mistakes that an Ohio State offense, though not as explosive, will turn into points.

Score

Ohio State 34, Penn State 20

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

The Prediction

While the Nittany Lions have looked solid all season, many experts believe they were exposed against Michigan. Many more believe James Franklin just can’t win a big game.

The game being in Happy Valley will play in Penn State’s favor. And I think we may see something similar to what we witnessed against Iowa this past weekend: a halftime score closer than what fans will be comfortable with. However, the Buckeyes will again make the necessary adjustments and pull away in the second half to improve to 8-0.

Score

Ohio State 42, Penn State 21

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

The Prediction

Everyone is talking about this game being Ohio State’s first true test, and I really do feel like they know it and want to prove they are the best team in the country. I like the Penn State defense, but Ohio State is phenomenal and the Penn State offense with Sean Clifford will not be able to keep up.

Score

Ohio State 42, Penn State 21

Andrew Harbaugh, Nittany Lions Wire

The Prediction

I don’t see this being close, to be honest. I think Ohio State wins.

Score

Ohio State 45, Penn State 17

