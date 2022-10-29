Ohio State vs. Penn State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

We have a fairly sizeable matchup in the Big Ten this week, and it involves Ohio State traveling to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. Both teams are ranked inside the top 15, and both would love a win to put themselves in position to win the Big East title and head to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game.

The oddsmakers like Ohio State as roughly a two-touchdown favorite, but we’ve seen some pretty tight games in Beaver Stadium in years past. Nobody would be surprised if it turned out that way this year.

As you order up your pizza and grab some beverages and head out to a watch party, we’re sure you might need the intel on this game, so we’re bringing it to you.

Here’s how to find the game, some key injuries to be on the lookout for, and a couple of key players for the titanic matchup between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Saturday, Oct 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Ohio State vs. Penn State

Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is tackled on a kick return by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) during the game at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Of course, the player everyone will be watching for Ohio State will be receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Head coach Ryan Day said early in the week he expected him to play against Penn State, but he would be on a play count. On Thursday, however, Day sounded less optimistic (subscription may be required), saying he would prefer to wait until the availability report comes out on Saturday morning. OSU has had other players in and out throughout the season, and we’ll also have to see about cornerback Cam Brown, and there’s a chance others may not be able to go, but nothing earth-shattering.

Story continues

We’ll have the availability report when it comes out from the folks at Ohio State, so stay tuned.

Penn State

It looks like Penn State might be without receiver Jaden Dottin and tight end Jerry Cross, so quarterback Sean Clifford will not have all of his weapons in the passing game. Other than that, the Nittany Lions appear to be pretty healthy, though Clifford seems to have a knee brace as a part of his uniform now on that has limited a little this season on the ground.

Players to Watch

Sept.10, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) carries the ball during the first half of Saturday’s game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson, running back – The Buckeyes really need TreVeyon Henderson to show up in this one. And by showing up, I mean he needs to get plenty of opportunities and make the most of them. Henderson has been a little dinged up this season and hasn’t really been able to break out. Miyan Williams is big too, but Henderson needs to provide some big plays on the ground to have Ohio State’s offense be balanced and effective on the road.

2022 Stats

80 rushes for 474 yards (5.9 avg.), 4 TDs

Penn State

Sean Clifford, quarterback – There’s no other way to say it. Penn State will probably win or lose this game based on what the Ohio native does under center. He’s been wildly inconsistent during his time in Happy Valley, but when he’s on, Penn State plays like a top-10 team. However, if the poor decision-making and careless ways we’ve seen show up against the better teams pop up again, it’s going to be a long day at home for the Nittany Lions.

2022 Stats

115-of-187 for 1,445 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs

32 rushes for 141 yards, 4 TDs

[listicle id=99158]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire