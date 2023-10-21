Ohio State vs. Penn State: How to watch, stream, plus key players

Here we go with one of the most-anticipated college football games of the year Saturday, when Ohio State hosts Penn State. It’s a top ten matchup with a ton of goals on the line for both programs. A Big Ten division title, conference championship, and potential berth in the College Football Playoff is at stake.

All eyes will be on Columbus with the likes of ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff in attendance. With everyone interested in what happens in side the Horseshoe Saturday, it might help to know where to find the game to tun in and watch.

If you’re here, we assume that’s what you are looking for, and if so, then you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know to find and either watch or stream the game this weekend and some key players thrown in as a bonus.

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date | Saturday, Oct. 21

Time | Noon ET

TV Channel | Fox

Live Stream | fuboTV (watch here)

Player to Watch from both sides

Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back – In order for Ohio State to win this game, it’ll need to get things going on the ground. The most explosive playmaker in the backfield has been out the last couple of weeks, but the expectation is that he’ll be ready for this one — hopefully. Henderson will need to tote the mail, but do it in chunks at times against a very good Penn State defense to open things up for Kyle McCord and the receivers through the air. If he can’t go, and is held out again, OSU will need to find a way to steal yards on the ground by committee.



2023 stats

44 carries for 295 yards (6.7 avg.), 5 TDs

3 receptions for 45 yards

Penn State

Drew Allar, Quarterback – The Nittany Lions have a great 1:2 punch in the backfield with Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, but the game might be won off the arm of new signal-caller and Ohio native, Drew Allar. He’s been very good so far in 2023 but has yet to show big play ability down the field. He may need to find something more through the air in this one to lead his team to a victory in hostile territory.

2023 stats

118-for-181 (65.2%) for 1,254 yards, 12 TDs, 0 INTs

