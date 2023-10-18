Ohio State vs. Penn State complete preview and prediction

It’s time. Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have their next big test scheduled for this Saturday when Penn State comes to town. The Buckeyes have gotten the better of this rivalry in recent years, but the game is almost never a blowout.

Two undefeated teams. Two marquee names. Huge conference implications on the line. Who could ask for anything more? Well, maybe a primetime start under the lights … but other than that, this one has everything.

A conference championship still runs through Michigan but the next step in that journey for both teams happens this weekend. We’re here to get you ready for what should be a clash of the titans with the winner gaining a slight advantage in the Big Ten East.

Records and Broadcast Information

Noon kickoff on FOX for Penn State at Ohio State on 10/21 pic.twitter.com/ekgPMV6Q2T — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) October 9, 2023

Records

Ohio State (6-0), Penn State (6-0)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Game Time: Noon ET

Network: Fox

Venue: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio), Capacity: 102,780

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 23-14

Last Meeting: Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, in 2022

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions really match up well for this clash of Big Ten East powers. Both teams have had outstanding play from the defense, both teams are breaking in new starting quarterbacks, and both teams have struggled at the offensive line from time to time this season. So who has the advantage?

Let’s start on the defensive side of the ball. Both teams are giving up less than 10 points per game. Both are also very stingy when it comes to giving up yards per game. Penn State only gives up 194 yards per game while the Buckeyes give up just 264 yards per game. The Nittany Lion’s edge rushers might get a little more pressure than OSU’s but the Buckeyes have the superior defensive tackles.

Nittany Lions quarterback, Drew Allar, started off the season on fire, but he has seemed to regress just a bit as the season has gotten longer in the tooth. Allar doesn’t like to throw the deep ball, only attempting 12 all season, with five of those caming Saturday against UMass. That’s the lowest number in the Big Ten, even below Iowa which is saying something.

However, Allar does make the easy throws and doesn’t force things as shown by his zero interceptions on the year. The offense is very methodical, taking what the defense gives and relying on a heavy dose of rushing attack led by Allen Kaytron and Nick Singleton, both of whom are averaging over four yards per carry.

The Buckeye defense will need to stay disciplined. The Penn State offensive line is weakest in the middle at guard, center, guard whereas Ohio State’s strength is with Michael Hall and Tyleik Williams. However, those running backs can bounce it outside which means the defensive ends are going to have to stay home and set the edge.

Oh and just because Allar hasn’t thrown the deep ball much, the Buckeyes would be wise not to test him. He’s more than capable and the last time OSU dared a QB to throw deep, J.J, McCarthy torched the secondary.

Offensively, the offensive line has to figure out a way to open up running lanes against a defense that is only allowing 70 yards per game on the ground. And when it’s time to throw, Kyle McCord better be willing to step up into the pocket because Penn State has two outstanding edge rushers in Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac. The duo has combined for eight sacks.

Points will be hard to come by in this game, and ultimately, it’s going to come down to which lines can step up and win in the trenches.

Key Offensive Player for Ohio State

Cade Stover – Tight End

With all the weapons that Ohio State has on offense, Cade Stover might be the key to a Buckeye victory. Stover does an outstanding job of finding openings to keep the defense honest. Getting Stover some operating room in the flats and over the middle could be just what OSU needs to pull out a win over Penn State.

Key Defensive Player for Ohio State

Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr in Week 6: 🔴 5 QB Pressures

🔴 84.1 Pass Rush Grade

🔴 24% Win Rate pic.twitter.com/jVtcma1Fxc — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2023

Michael Hall Jr. – Defensive Tackle

Penn State will get some yards on the ground. The Nittany Lions running backs are just too talented not to. However, Drew Allar is young and hasn’t faced a defensive line like the one he’ll see on Saturday. Michael Hall has been in the opposing team’s backfield all year causing disruptions. When Allar drops back to pass, a heavy dose of No. 51 in his face should keep him off balance.

The Prediction

On to the next one 💯 pic.twitter.com/d0dAi9s2Rh — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 16, 2023

These are the kind of games college football fans live for. Two heavyweights going toe to toe. And this game should be an absolute slugfest.

Both teams have the talent to win this game in what I expect to be a back-and-forth, albeit low-scoring affair. At least low scoring by each team’s standards. I do believe that this game will come down to who can win in the trenches.

While the Buckeye line hasn’t been up to par much of the season, it has shown improvement over the year. Penn State’s interior line is susceptible to allowing pressure in the backfield. I think that gives Ohio State the edge. There will be some tense moments, but the Buckeyes come out on top in the end.

Final Score

Ohio State 24, Penn State 20

Line

Ohio State minus-3.5

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on “X” (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire