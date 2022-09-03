Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

It’s here. All the talking and commotion surrounding the titanic matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame in American collegiate football is finally here.

By now you’ve seen so many predictions that your head might be spinning, but don’t stop just yet. We have one more for you, and it’s from the three writers on this here free Buckeye homer site. As you’ve seen by now, most everyone is picking Notre Dame, but what do our writers think will happen?

You might be a little surprised at the spread and maybe even the outcome as you dig in and hunker down for one last preview before you gear up for whatever festivities you have planned for tonight.

Here’s how Phil, Mark, and Josh think the top-five matchup in primetime will go.

Phil Harrison

The Prediction

The oddsmakers believe this will be all Ohio State, but I think this one is closer than many believe. Notre Dame has a physical presence in the trenches and will be able to swing hard at OSU at home. At the end of the day though, the Buckeye offense will outpace what the Irish can do on that side of the ball.

Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 20

Mark Russell

The Prediction

The revamped defense starts off slow but settles in by the second half. Notre Dame won’t be able to keep up with the offensive firepower of Ohio State.

Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 28

Josh Keatley

The Prediction

Everyone expects Ohio State to blow this team out, but the Fighting Irish return all five starting offensive linemen on one of the best units in the country and the Buckeye defense isn’t going to be elite overnight.

Notre Dame 56, Ohio State 49

