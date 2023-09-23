Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, stream, key players

And here we go. Ohio State has a big one on tap this weekend, traveling to South Bend, Indiana, to take on a top-ten Notre Dame team that seems to be rolling right along with a good defense and balanced offense.

The Buckeyes took this matchup last year at home and the Fighting Irish would love nothing more than to get a little revenge and stake an early claim to consideration for the College Football Playoff.

But Ohio State has other designs. It too has the talent to be a part of all of the fun at the end of the year. It’s a made for television matchup and we have everything you need to know to find the game and watch it, including injury information and some key players to watch.

Let’s get to it.

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date | Saturday, Sept. 23

Time | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel | NBC

Players to Watch

Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back – Of course quarterback Kyle McCord has to have a decent day, but that all starts with how well Ohio State can establish the running game with TreVeyon Henderson. He’s looked 100% healthy and is a game breaking player that can gash the defense and open things up through the air. He has to have a big game to take some pressure off of McCord and keep Notre Dame’s defense on its heals.



2023 stats

30 carries for 191 yards (6.4 avg.), 3 TDs

3 receptions for 45 yards (15.0 avg.), 0 TDs

Notre Dame

Sam Hartman, Quarterback – Sam Hartman has been a real difference maker for Notre Dame and might be the missing piece this team needed on offense to be a more balanced and dynamic group. The running game has been great this year, but it’s been largely because of the threat of experience and talent Hartman possesses every time he steps on the field. If he can dissect a very good OSU defense, it could be the difference in the game.

2023 stats

64-of-90 for 1,061 yards (71.1%), 13 TDs, 0 INTs

