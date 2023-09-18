Ohio State vs. Notre Dame spread: Is OSU favored to beat the Fighting Irish?

In Ohio State's first ranked non-conference road game since the 2016 season, the Buckeyes are favored to beat Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes will travel to South Bend, Indiana for the first time since 1996 on Saturday to face the Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. on NBC. Ohio State has won five of its seven meetings against Notre Dame, including its last meeting at Notre Dame Stadium.

Ohio State started the 2022 season with a 21-10 win against Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium.

But how much are the Buckeyes favored to beat the Fighting Irish by on Saturday?

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame spread 2023

BetMGM has Ohio State as a 3-point favorite with the over/under set at 54.5 points.

DraftKings Sportsbook also has the Buckeyes as 3-point with the over/under set at 54 points, while Ohio State sits as 3.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How is Ohio State against the spread?

Ohio State covered the spread for the first time in 2023 last week against Western Kentucky.

Coming in as 29.5-point favorites, the Buckeyes beat the Hilltoppers by 53 points: their largest win since their 77-21 win against Toledo in 2022.

The Buckeyes have failed to cover each of its first two spreads against Indiana (-30.5) and Youngstown State (-41.5).

In each of the past two seasons, Ohio State has finished with a 6-6-1 record against the spread after a 4-4 finish in 2020.

