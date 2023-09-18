Ohio State vs. Notre Dame spread: Is OSU favored to beat the Fighting Irish?
In Ohio State's first ranked non-conference road game since the 2016 season, the Buckeyes are favored to beat Notre Dame.
The Buckeyes will travel to South Bend, Indiana for the first time since 1996 on Saturday to face the Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. on NBC. Ohio State has won five of its seven meetings against Notre Dame, including its last meeting at Notre Dame Stadium.
Ohio State started the 2022 season with a 21-10 win against Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium.
But how much are the Buckeyes favored to beat the Fighting Irish by on Saturday?
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame spread 2023
BetMGM has Ohio State as a 3-point favorite with the over/under set at 54.5 points.
DraftKings Sportsbook also has the Buckeyes as 3-point with the over/under set at 54 points, while Ohio State sits as 3.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
How is Ohio State against the spread?
Ohio State covered the spread for the first time in 2023 last week against Western Kentucky.
Coming in as 29.5-point favorites, the Buckeyes beat the Hilltoppers by 53 points: their largest win since their 77-21 win against Toledo in 2022.
The Buckeyes have failed to cover each of its first two spreads against Indiana (-30.5) and Youngstown State (-41.5).
In each of the past two seasons, Ohio State has finished with a 6-6-1 record against the spread after a 4-4 finish in 2020.
Ohio State football schedule 2023
Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.
Sept. 2: Ohio State 23, Indiana 3
Sept. 9: Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7
Sept. 16: Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10
Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame spread 2023: Is OSU favored vs. ND?