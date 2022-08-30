Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: preview and prediction

The beginning of the college football season always feels a bit like Christmas morning. There are expectations of what we might get, but we’re never quite sure until we get to that day and unwrap the packages. Will it be everything we hoped and dreamed for or will it be a feeling of a letdown?

To say expectations are high for this Ohio State team would be an understatement. After a massive retooling of the defensive, the pressure is on to compliment what could be an all-time historic offense. So far, all signs are pointing to a defensive unit that is playing with a chip on its shoulder. But as always, talk is cheap until we see live game action.

Notre Dame comes to Columbus for the first time since the mid-90s for a regular season contest. It doesn’t get much bigger than the Fighting Irish when it comes to marquee matchups. Both teams are in the top five and looking to prove they are serious title contenders. Time to kick off the 2022 Ohio State football season!

Records and Broadcast Information

Records

Ohio State (0-0), Notre Dame (0-0)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 3

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT

Network: ABC

Venue: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Capacity: 104,944

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 4-2

Last Meeting: Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 44-28 in 2016 (Fiesta Bowl)

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

We all know that the Ohio State offense is going to score. It was one of the most prolific offenses in the history of college football last year. Yes, the Buckeyes did lose two first-round wide receivers in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, tight-end Jeremy Ruckert, and a few key offensive linemen, but overall this side of the ball is loaded for bear.

The wealth of talent at the wide receiver position at OSU has been well documented. The danger may be to get enamored with throwing too much. Let’s not forget, TreVeyon Henderson is one of the best running backs in the country. However, the Notre Dame defensive line is its strength. Ryan Day may choose to throw the ball early and often to get the defense on heels before unleashing Henderson.

Let’s be honest though, no one is really worried about the Buckeye offense. The defense however is a huge question mark. Talent has never been lacking in Columbus, but the defense just hasn’t been the silver bullets of old. Enter Jim Knowles.

The new defensive coordinator for Ohio State seems confident that he can install a new system that will confuse opposing teams with multiple looks. Knowles’ former team, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, were a top-rated defensive team in 2021 and now Knowles has even greater talent to work with.

Look for the defensive line to be much improved with more pressure from the edges. I also expect Knowles to bring multiple looks with disguised packages to confuse Irish quarterback, Tyler Buchner. Buchner is a true duel-threat QB, so the Buckeyes will have to be sure to contain and be aware of his ability to run.

Two Key Players for Ohio State

C.J. Stroud – Quarterback

C.J. Stroud is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman trophy for a reason. The offense begins and ends with Stroud at this point. It took him a few weeks last season to really look comfortable, but by year’s end, when the offensive line gave him time, he was nearly unstoppable. Ohio State’s national title hopes fall squarely on Stroud’s shoulders and he gets a chance to pick up right where he left off on January 1 in Pasadena.

Troy Smith is still Ohio State’s most recent Heisman Trophy winner, but he believes C.J. Stroud will change that this year: https://t.co/J6V5ioIrTf pic.twitter.com/f8hj1d1Hf9 — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 29, 2022

Tanner McCalister – Safety

Installing a brand new defense takes time. But bringing in a seasoned veteran like McCalister who played for Jim Knowles at Oklahoma State will help make that transition much smoother. Having a guy that played four years in that system is going to pay huge dividends, even if his stats aren’t eye-popping.

DB Tanner McCalister on OSU DC Jim Knowles: “He likes to be an offensive coordinator on defense… He likes to create confusion.” McAlister transferred from Oklahoma State to Ohio State to reunite with Knowles. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) February 2, 2022

The Prediction

Everything we’re hearing from summer camp is that this team is hungry and has been practicing with an edge. But none of that matters until a team takes the field and it’s go time. And the lights won’t get much brighter than a primetime matchup against the Golden Domers.

Amidst the excitement, there are still plenty of questions. Most of those unknowns will come via the defense and whether the Buckeye D will feel comfortable with a new scheme right out of the gate.

Both teams are going to come out hyped to start the season with something to prove. Ohio State’s offense should score early and often, but it may take the Buckeye defense a few series to fully settle in. Either way, the Irish won’t be able to trade blows with the offensive firepower and OSU pulls away in the fourth quarter.

Final Score

Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 28

TIPICO Line

Ohio State – 17.5

