Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

It’s Week 10 of the college football season and the Ohio State football team is still undefeated and looking to make good on some pretty lofty goals in 2022. The next step on the journey is a trip to Chicagoland to take on the Northwestern Wildcats.

This one isn’t expected to be much of a game, but you just never know how things will play out, especially away from home, so the Buckeyes have to go into the game looking to play their best game and improve upon those areas that haven’t performed at the level of expectations.

If it’s a Saturday in the fall, that likely means you are carving out some time to take in the Ohio State football game and we’ve got what you need to know, including how to find and watch the game.

Let’s dig in.

Where and when to find and watch the game

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Ohio State vs. Northwestern injury report

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

The Buckeyes do not provide an injury report early in the week like some programs, instead using an “availability report” they release a couple of hours prior to game time. We’ll have that for you when it comes out, but here’s what we know at this point.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – The OSU coaching staff has been pretty mysterious about where he stands, but Smith-Njigba’s father told the Columbus Dispatch that he likely won’t return until the Michigan game.

Miyan Williams – left the game early against Penn State with an apparent hand injury and has been dealing with a knee issue as well. He was in pads during the week, so he could be back in the lineup.

Jordan Hancock – The cornerback suffered a preseason injury and he confirmed that it is his hamstring this week. He has been increasing his load the last two weeks and should be ready to help out opposite starter Denzel Burke.

Cam Brown – Brown has been out and nobody really knows why. However, don’t expect him to be suddenly plugged into the plan on Saturday.

Tommy Eichenberg – Eichenberg has been one of the most improved players for Ohio State this year. He had his hand wrapped up or bandaged during practice this week. I wouldn’t expect him to miss any time though.

Northwestern

The Wildcats don’t really provide much news on injuries so we’ll just have to see who is out there when the teams take the field.

Players to Watch

5 things we think we learned from the Ohio State win over Penn State

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs past Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji’Ayir Brown (16) for a 41-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NCAA Division I football game at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back – Ohio State should be able to get the running game cranked up against a bad Northwestern defense. With Miyan Williams nursing an injury, Henderson should get the bulk of the touches and have ample opportunity to wrack up plenty of yards. Hopefully, this is a game where he can start to work towards a good home stretch to the regular season

2022 Stats

96 carries, 552 yards, 6 TDs

Northwestern

Evan Hull, Running Back – The Wildcats aren’t very dangerous on offense, but the guy that is the feature of most game plans is Hull. He leads the team in rushing and receiving touchdowns. He’ll be featured big time and Ohio State would be wise to know where he is on the field at all times.

2022 Stats

136 carries for 579 yards, 3 TDs

45 receptions for 461 yards, 2 TDs

