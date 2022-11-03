Ohio State vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Ohio State vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Ohio State (8-0), Northwestern (1-7)

Ohio State vs Northwestern Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

It’s not like Ohio State is going to take it easy in this early on.

It wasn’t sharp enough against Penn State, the secondary got bombed on, there were turnover issues – that’s a tad bit of an overstatement, but two were too many for this team – against Rutgers and Iowa, and …

It’s fine, but there’s work to do.

That’s all nitpicking for a team that might be the most complete in college football, but it’s all about working out every possible issue with what’s likely coming for the team over the next few weeks and months.

Basically, Northwestern is about to be used as a scrimmage. The home side doesn’t have the offensive pop to come close to keeping up. But …

Why Northwestern Will Win

The Wildcats are able to complete their midrange throws and keep the offense moving a little bit.

Sophomore QB Brendan Sullivan stepped in over the last three games and it connecting on the safe and easy plays. He’s completing 73% of his passes and had two touchdown passes against Iowa, and against Ohio State he’s going to get the ball out of his hands in a hurry and see if anything can happen.

The running game that worked against Maryland in the 31-24 loss has to get going right away, Sullivan has to get into a groove to hit his third down throws, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Uh oh.

What’s the last thing a struggling team like Northwestern needs? More football games, but even more it doesn’t need this miserable season to suddenly become tougher.

The Wildcat defense made Iowa look like the Greatest Show on Turf, the run defense hasn’t been close, and it’s all going to get ugly fast as Ohio State puts this away going into halftime.

Ohio State vs Northwestern Prediction, Line

Ohio State 49, Northwestern 10

Line: Ohio State -37.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Ohio State vs Northwestern Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

