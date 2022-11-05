Ohio State vs. Northwestern Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

The Ohio State football team is headed to Evanston to take on a Northwestern team that has struggled with the game of American football on Saturday. It’s not expected to be close, but these things aren’t won on paper, but on the field of play.

You know the drill by now. Before each Buckeyes game day, we ask our writers to give their predictions on what will happen and a quick reason for why things will play out the way they will. So far, we’ve been pretty good at this thing, so we’re at it again.

Here is how Phil, Mark, and Josh see things going when you turn on your television or streaming device Saturday afternoon.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

Follow Phil Harrison

The Prediction

This one should really be over early. Northwestern has been awful on both sides of the ball and hasn’t won a game on American soil in over a year. Look for Ohio State to work on the running game and have plenty of success, then follow it up with big plays through the air. This one is over shortly after halftime.

Score

Ohio State 52, Northwestern 14

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

we let JK film best fridays in college football…results speak for themselves 👀🎞️ pic.twitter.com/YNTAtLyRwD — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 4, 2022

Follow Mark Russell

The Prediction

Even when playing top-rated defenses in Penn State and Iowa, Ohio State has still been putting up points in droves. Saturday will be no different as OSU will be facing a significantly weaker opponent. Expect some fireworks early as the Buckeyes cruise. Just make sure you’re there for the start, because this one may be over by halftime.

Story continues

Score

Ohio State 64, Northwestern 13

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

𝐜𝐡.𝐈𝐗 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/vUK86asgIe — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 3, 2022

Follow Josh Keatley

The Prediction

Ohio State has an unstoppable offense and Northwestern clearly does not. That is a recipe for a blowout win for our Buckeyes. It would not be shocking to see Ohio State put more than 50 points on the board and shut out the Wildcats, but I wanted to be somewhat pessimistic with my prediction. The most shocking part is that Northwestern, who typically has a strong defense, has appeared to just give up on that side of the ball as well.

Score

Ohio State 49, Northwestern 7

[listicle id=99662]

[listicle id=99521]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire