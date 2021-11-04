Michigan State vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview
Michigan State vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win this Saturday.
Michigan State vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win this Saturday.
Northern Illinois vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - wins on Wednesday night.
Mississippi State vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win this Saturday.
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo plans to use the Spartans' final exhibition game vs. Grand Valley State on Thursday to firm up his starters.
We get you ready for Saturday's Ohio State vs. Nebraska game on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
While his ex Kourtney Kardashian starts wedding planning with Travis Barker, Scott Disick is spending quality time in Miami Beach doing what single guys do.
South African author Damon Galgut wins the prestigious literary award at the third attempt.
Louisiana Department of Health is recommending all children ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The 31-year-old actress confirmed on The Howard Stern Show that she was set to marry her producer girlfriend.
Henry Ruggs texted Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow late Monday night while playing Topgolf. Ruggs asked his then teammates to evaluate a video of his golf swing, Carr said. When Carr woke up Tuesday morning, he learned Ruggs was in a serious car wreck. Ruggs since has been charged with DUI resulting in death and [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
Ed Orgeron has labeled Mondays as “Tell the Truth Monday” throughout his tenure. And, man, did LSU’s lame-duck coach tell some truths this week.
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
Here's what Nick Saban said about former Alabama football receiver Henry Ruggs III after his involvement in a fatal car crash in Nevada.
The day after the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings were released, here are five random thoughts about what the CFP committee came up with and told the rest of college footballd.
"This is pathetic and disgusting," one Atlanta supporter wrote after the team's victory.
The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that did not identify the woman who died, the injuries that Ruggs or his passenger received or name Ruggs’ passenger, who remained hospitalized.
LaVar Ball is still not a fan of Steve Kerr.
ESPN updates its bowl projections...
Nick Mensio breaks down all 32 teams' backfield situations, identifying workhorses, committees, and situations to avoid for Week 9.
Here are five things we took away from the initial set of College Football Playoff Rankings. There were clearly some lines drawn in the sand.