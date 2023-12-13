Ohio State vs. Missouri resale tickets: How much is it to get into the 2023 Cotton Bowl?

Ohio State has one more top-10 matchup before the end of the 2023 season.

After losing their final game of the regular season to remain out of the College Football Playoff, the No. 7 Buckeyes secured a New Year's Six bowl bid against No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

Ohio State has appeared in two editions of the Cotton Bowl, beating Texas A&M to end the 1986 season and beating Southern California in 2017.

According to BetMGM, Ohio State is 2.5-point underdogs against the Tigers with the over/under set at 49 points.

Here's how much tickets for the Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Missouri are going for on the resale market.

Ohio State vs. Missouri resale tickets

StubHub: $120

SeatGeek: $118

VividSeats: $118

GameTime: $118

TicketMaster: $146

