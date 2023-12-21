Ohio State vs. Missouri: Predictions and odds for 2023 Cotton Bowl

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) after scoring touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) will face off against the No. 9 Missouri Tigers (10-2) in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl. This will be the Tigers' first New Year’s Six bowl game in a decade and the first time these two programs have met since 1998.

Backup quarterback Devin Brown will be leading the Buckeyes team due to Kyle McCord's departure. McCord entered the transfer portal after the regular season ended and has since committed to Syracuse. Brown will have the support of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Cotton Bowl, who had an impressive 2023 season, recording 67 receptions for 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison Jr. became the first wide receiver in the history of the school to achieve 1,000 consecutive yards in two seasons.

Missouri achieved its first top-10 finish in a decade, with quarterback Brady Cook leading the way. Cook ended the season with 3,189 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Cook will be backed up by running back Cody Schrader, who won the Burlsworth Trophy, an award given to the best player who started as a walk-on. Schrader was also a unanimous Associated Press first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection, having rushed for 1,625 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 9 Missouri Tigers TV channel and streaming:

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 9 Missouri Tigers on Friday, December 29 at 8:00 p.m., ET, on ESPN and ESPN+.

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 9 Missouri Tigers Predictions:

BetMGM: Ohio State will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Ohio State will win this bowl game with 59.1% confidence."

ESPN: Buckeyes have a 75% chance to win

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Ohio State Buckeyes have a 75.5% chance of beating the Missouri Tigers in the 2023 Cotton Bowl.

Bleacher Nation: Ohio State to win

Staff writes: "Our prediction for Missouri vs. Ohio State sees the Buckeyes (-105 on the moneyline) as the pick to win. For the over/under, we pick the over at 49 points."

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 9 Missouri Tigers odds and betting lines:

The Missouri Tigers are favorites to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Missouri (-3)

Moneyline: Missouri (-140); Ohio State (+115)

Over/under: 49

2023 bowl game schedule:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 Cotton Bowl: Predictions and odds for Ohio State vs. Missouri