Ohio State vs. Missouri Cotton Bowl predictions from the Buckeyes Wire staff

OK, here we go again. It’s time to put a bow on the 2023 season, we just don’t know what kind of gift Ohio State and its fans are going to unwrap as it goes toe-to-toe with SEC foe Missouri in the Cotton Bowl Friday night.

Despite a disappointing end to the season, the OSU team seems to be motivated to end the season right as evidenced by the lack of opt-outs for this one. In fact, both teams have most of their frontline players all-in for this one pending some last minute news.

Before every Ohio State football game this year, we asked out five writers to provide their predictions for what they think will happen on the field ahead of time, and we’re doing it one last time before we hit the offseason.

Here’s how each member of our staff sees the game playing out between Ohio State and Missouri Friday night.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟏𝟑 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/FFRqnbT7XA — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 28, 2023

Follow Phil Harrison

The Prediction

If you don’t know anything about this Missouri team, let me be the first to tell you that it’s really, really good. The Tigers will Ohio State all it can handle, but I like the mindset of this Buckeye squad that has a little more talent and depth than Mizzou. I expect the game to be close, but OSU will be able to have a few more explosive plays in the end to pull this one out and wash the bad taste away from the loss to Michigan a little over a month ago.

Score

Ohio State 31, Missouri 27

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

Follow Mark Russell

The Prediction

It is fairly evident that the Buckeyes are motivated and want to win the Cotton Bowl Classic. The team seems focused on Missouri as is evidence that no players have officially opted out from playing on Friday night. As Jack Sawyer said in a recent interview, the team “wants to finish out the season right.”

Ohio State should have advantages at pretty much every position barring any new opt-outs. Combine that with the fact that Missouri will be missing two defensive starters in linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr, and the Bucks should be able to take care of business in Texas.

Score

Ohio State 34, Missouri 17

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

Get 🆙 Get 🆙 It’s the final GAMEDAY of 2023⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CtQuPsqH3c — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 29, 2023

Follow Josh Keatley

The Prediction

I believe both offenses are going to cut loose so look for a high scoring game. I lean towards the Buckeyes, because overall Ohio State is a far better team and there should be enough motivation coming from Devin Brown to support the entire roster.

SCORE

Ohio State 28, Missouri 21

Michael Chen, Featured Writer

Follow Michael Chen

The Prediction

It’s pretty simple for Ohio State in regards to the final game of the 2023 season, unfinished business. The three main goals weren’t achieved, but getting a NY6 win is still there. Multiple players could have opted out and started to prepare for their next steps, either the portal or the draft, but they didn’t. These Buckeyes are motivated to finish the season on the right note. Ohio State gets the job done against Missouri.

SCORE

Ohio State 38, Missouri 21

Evan Bachman, Featured Writer

Follow Evan Bachman

The Prediction

The Buckeyes will look to head into the offseason on a high note with a victory in Friday night’s Cotton Bowl. With most of the starters on the Ohio State’s stout defense expected to play, I give the Buckeyes the edge in this matchup.

The biggest question mark for this game is how ready Devin Brown will be? This is a good opportunity for the young quarterback to prove he can lead this team next year as Missouri’s defense deserves a lot of respect headed into this game and is capable of giving quarterbacks fits. Ultimately, I think the Buckeyes will come out on top in this matchup and build momentum heading into the next year.

SCORE

Ohio State 27, Missouri 17

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire