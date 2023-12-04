Ohio State vs. Missouri Cotton Bowl spread shifts after Kyle McCord transfer news

After news of Kyle McCord entering the transfer portal broke Monday morning, the betting line for the 2023 Cotton Bowl shifted.

Opening as a 6.5-point favorite against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on FanDuel and DraftKings Sunday, Ohio State, according to both sportsbooks, is a 3.5-point favorite against the Tigers. Both also have the over/under set at 48.5 points.

BetMGM has Ohio State as a 3-point favorite with the over/under set at 49.5 points.

Ohio State has covered seven of 12 games in 2023.

Missouri has covered eight of 12 games in 2023, including one of its two losses: a 14-point spread in the Tigers' 30-21 loss to Georgia.

Ohio State will take on Missouri in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Ohio State vs. Missouri: Latest Cotton Bowl spread

BetMGM: -3 Ohio State, Over/Under: 49.5 points

DraftKings: -3.5 Ohio State, Over/Under: 48.5 points

FanDuel: -3.5 Ohio State, Over/Under: 48.5 points

