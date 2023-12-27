Ohio State vs. Missouri complete Cotton Bowl preview and prediction

It’s been a while, but it’s finally game week once again for the Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes will take on the No. 9 ranked Missouri Tigers in the 88th edition of the Cotton Bowl Classic.

This will be the third time for Ohio State to appear in the Cotton Bowl. The Bucks won both previous meetings. In 2017, OSU dismantled USC by a score of 24-7, and then all the way back in 1987, the Buckeyes beat Texas A&M by a score of 28-12.

Ohio State will look to stay unbeaten in the Cotton Bowl, but the game will be no easy task. Missouri has had an outstanding season losing only twice to SEC foes Georgia and LSU.

There are still many questions to be answered for this Buckeye team. Will Devin Brown prove he can be the quarterback Ohio State needs? How many, if any, players will opt out before Friday’s game? Will we see fiery Ryan Day like we did last year against Georgia? Time to get ready for one last run in 2023!

Records and Broadcast Information

Records

Ohio State (11-1), Missouri (10-2)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: ESPN – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

Venue: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas), Capacity: 80,000

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 10-1-1

Last Meeting: Ohio State defeated Missouri, 35-14, in 1998

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

Game Week 🤠 pic.twitter.com/DmjG5vdEGv — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 25, 2023

What We Might See from Ohio State

What a game we have on tap. Yes, it feels like a letdown not being in the College Football Playoff, but there is still a great deal to play for and by all accounts, this is shaping up to be a great matchup.

It seems at this point, Ohio State will be fielding a mostly healthy and intact squad. Except for those who moved on via the transfer portal and an injury to Lathan Ransom, the Buckeyes should be pretty close to full strength. However, there are rumors that Marvin Harrison Jr may not play now as he was not in uniform for the Buckeyes practice on Tuesday. That, of course, would be a big blow, but Ryan Day still has a plethora of offensive firepower.

The biggest question for OSU comes at the quarterback position. With Kyle McCord headed to Syracuse, starting duties fall to Devin Brown. For the Buckeyes to win, Brown just needs to be steady and take what the defense gives him. That even means using his legs when necessary, something we saw very little of from McCord.

Missou ranks No. 13 in the nation in creating negative plays. That could spell trouble for a young quarterback making his first start, but as long as Brown doesn’t try to do too much, the Buckeyes have matchup advantages all over the field.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jim Knowles will have to account for a 3,000-yard passer in Brady Cook, a 1,000-yard rusher in Cody Schrader, and a 1,000-yard receiver in Luther Burden III. With that said, Ohio State has been very good on the defensive side of the ball all year long. Knowles will look to stop the run and force the Tigers into obvious passing situations.

The defense hasn’t gotten too many sacks this season (only 22) as compared to seasons past, but I look for Knowles to dial it up a bit in AT&T Stadium. Missouri has allowed 20 sacks on the season and a little bit of pressure in the backfield could force the Tigers into some mistakes.

Either way, Ohio State cannot take Missouri lightly. The Tigers are well-coached and have enough talent to upset the mighty Buckeyes.

Key Offensive Player for Ohio State

Devin Brown Szn is upon us. Dec 29th we separate the truth from the lies against Mizzou. 🧾 pic.twitter.com/f3aD61PxpU — Truther_Vandross (@IknowThings19) December 24, 2023

Devin Brown – Quarterback

It’s no secret… this is Devin Brown’s chance. If he plays well, he most likely heads into spring practice as the man to beat for the starting quarterback position. If Brown plays poorly, calls for Ryan Day to scour the transfer portal will become even louder. Brown must play well for Ohio State to win the Cotton Bowl. He doesn’t necessarily have to do anything spectacular, he just can’t do anything to give Missouri extra chances.

Key Defensive Player for Ohio State

Jack Sawyer. I think we’re all focused on this game and want to finish out this season right. We’re all extreme competitors. #Buckeyes @claywsyx6 with the @TheFeverABC6 talking to the DE. pic.twitter.com/J5YLYc3m52 — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) December 26, 2023

Jack Sawyer – Defensive End

Jack Sawyer hasn’t put up numbers like Chase Young or the Bosa brothers, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a playmaker. This is a different system under Jim Knowles than past defensive coordinators and Sawyer is doing exactly what is being asked of him. He’s a disruptor and keeps containment to keep big running plays from happening. He’ll need to do more of that on Friday and maybe provide a little pressure on the quarterback too.

The Prediction

Did you know ❓ The Buckeyes have played in the @CottonBowlGame only a pair of times, winning both games by a combined score of 52-19 😤@OhioStateFB takes on Missouri next Friday for their third cotton bowl appearance in program history ‼️ pic.twitter.com/wmaADq52in — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) December 23, 2023

How it’ll play out

It is fairly evident that the Buckeyes are motivated and want to win the Cotton Bowl Classic. The team seems focused on Missouri as is evidence that no players have officially opted out from playing on Friday night. As Jack Sawyer said in a recent interview, the team “wants to finish out the season right.”

Ohio State should have advantages at pretty much every position barring any new opt-outs. Combine that with the fact that Missouri will be missing two defensive starters in linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr, and the Bucks should be able to take care of business in Texas.

Final Score

Ohio State 34, Missouri 17

Line

Ohio State -1

