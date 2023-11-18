Ohio State vs. Minnesota: How to watch, stream, plus key players

The Ohio State football team is ready to come to a high definition television or streaming device near you soon on Saturday, one week before the entire civilized world watches some Scarlet and Gray mesh with a little Maize and Blue next weekend.

But first things first, not taking care of business against Minnesota on Saturday can derail the highly anticipated matchup next weekend, so focus must remain sharp. The Golden Gophers are still looking to get one more win to become bowl-eligible, and doing in a shocking upset would be one whale of a way to get it done.

Regardless, Vegas doesn’t think much of Minnesota’s chances, and really, neither do many others outside of those that have “Minnesota Rouser” as a ring tone.

If you landed here, there’s a good chance you are looking for a way to find and watch the game on Saturday, and if so, we’ve got everything you need to pull up a chair, grab some beverages, and order up some pizza.

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date | Saturday, Nov. 18

Time | 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel | Big Ten Network

Live Stream | fuboTV (watch here)

Player to Watch from both sides

Big Ten quarterbacks ranked by Total QBR after Week 11 | Buckeyes Wire

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle McCord, Quarterback – The OSU gunslinger had his best game of the 2023 campaign against Michigan State last week and that trend needs to continue. He should be able to do some significant damage against the Golden Gophers and continue to make us all think that there’s a good chance he can be a difference maker against Michigan next weekend.

2023 stats

199-of-288 (65.9%) for 2,687 yards, 20 TDS, 4 INTs

Minnesota

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jackson, Wide Receiver – Minnesota’s most explosive playmaker comes from the receiver spot in the form of Daniel Jackson. The Gophers don’t sling it all over the field, but when they do, he’s the most likely to make big plays and move the chains.

2023 stats

45 receptions for 681 yards (15.1 avg.), 7 TDs

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire