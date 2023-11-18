Ohio State vs. Minnesota preview central

Get excited Ohio State football fans because it’s another Buckeye football game day with the program ushering out a ton of seniors in the last home game of the 2023 season.

Each game week we preview the matchup of OSU’s opponent in several different ways. From some gambling information, to coaches press conferences, to some prediction and preview pieces, we give you plenty to ponder.

We are just one week away from the big one against Michigan in another installment of The Game, but first things first, Ohio State has to get by a Minnesota team that would love nothing more than a signature win to become bowl-eligible.

So that you don’t have go sift through all of our articles this week, we’ve organized them in one spot for you to select and read via our X, formerly known as Twitter, posts of all of the pieces we put together this week.

Happy scrolling and reading.

Our main preview and prediction

How to find and watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota

Ohio State vs. Minnesota: How to watch, stream, plus key players https://t.co/D19diELFz4 pic.twitter.com/XtwVx4lGKV — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 18, 2023

Our predictions

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Buckeyes Wire staff predictions https://t.co/LMRH9cRIwN pic.twitter.com/p5qGbWPSKV — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 17, 2023

Some gambling odds and best bets

Ryan Day has an opportunity on Saturday

Ryan Day passes Urban Meyer in all-time winning percentage at Ohio State with win Saturday https://t.co/MfCyt9Hibh pic.twitter.com/uYK5oVoAyZ — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 17, 2023

The Ohio State vs. Minnesota game day trailer

Ohio State football drops Minnesota game day trailer: 'Time to Rise' https://t.co/FZKMNVQQPF pic.twitter.com/XZdJTc3dBU — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 17, 2023

Five keys to Ohio State beating Minnesota

Five keys for Ohio State football to defeat Minnesota on Senior Day https://t.co/TIVkTFgE45 pic.twitter.com/tKIAYNprHB — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 17, 2023

Some prop bets for the game

Ohio State football player prop bets for Minnesota game https://t.co/v25O92WHgL pic.twitter.com/ysKJGXG7MB — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 18, 2023

What Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said about Ohio State

What Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said about Ohio State in previewing the matchup Saturday https://t.co/7rD1qO2c66 pic.twitter.com/UcEtmzOGO8 — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 18, 2023

Ryan Day Minnesota press conference

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day previews Minnesota https://t.co/MNZ9mhC8Bh pic.twitter.com/DvCVtFBIm9 — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire