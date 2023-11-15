Ohio State vs. Minnesota complete preview and prediction

The football season is winding down and Ohio State is exactly where it wants to be, right in the thick of the College Football Playoff race. Undefeated at 10-0, the Buckeyes control their own destiny.

Any team will tell you they want to be playing their best at the end of the season. It seems like Ryan Day’s club is doing just that. The team has been rock solid on defense and shown steady improvement on offense, especially now that TreVeyon Henderson is back and fully healthy.

The Buckeyes have one more test before the ultimate showdown with Michigan. Ohio State welcomes Minnesota to Columbus for one last home stand before the season finale.

Time to get ready for the Buckeyes vs. the Golden Gophers with our complete preview and prediction for the game Saturday.

Records and Broadcast Information

Records

Ohio State (10-0), Minnesota (5-5)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

Network: Big Ten Network – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

Venue: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio), Capacity: 102,780

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 46-7

Last Meeting: Ohio State defeated Minnesota, 45-31, in 2021

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

The formula for success has been lacking for Minnesota this year. P.J. Fleck’s club gives up more points than they score and more yards than they gain on average. That’s never a good thing.

Offensively, this is a team that really has no identity. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has had trouble moving the ball through the air. His completion percentage is just over 50 percent with only 13 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

The Gophers’ problems don’t end there as top running back Darius Taylor has been out with injury the past few weeks, leaving the majority of the workload on backup Jordan Nubin. Nubin is averaging almost five yards per carry, but hasn’t done anything to strike fear in opponents, The Buckeye defense should have its way with the Minnesota offense.

On the offensive side of the ball, all you need to know is this a unit that just gave up 49 points to Purdue. A steady dose of TreVeyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr. early in the game should be all the offense needs to create a sizable lead by halftime.

Key Offensive Player for Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson – Running Back

The Ohio State running back has been a spark the offense needed since returning from a Week 3 injury at Notre Dame. Henderson is a game-changer and home run threat every time he touches the ball. His speed will make all the difference against the Golden Gophers.

Key Defensive Player for Ohio State

Sonny Styles – Safety

Styles is a do-it-all kind of player. He’s agile and athletic enough to defend the pass and he’s big enough to be a run stuffer. Against a team that is run-heavy, Styles can use his athleticism and almost act as a third linebacker to clean up any Gopher runs that may break loose.

The Prediction

Minnesota came into the season with high expectations. Each year, the Big Ten West is wide open for anyone to take the crown and Gophers were hoping to be in the mix. However, sitting with a record of 5-5, P.J. Fleck’s club is fighting just to get bowl eligible.

It won’t happen this week. In what looked like a trap game early in the season no longer has that feel. There is no chance the Buckeyes get caught looking ahead to The Game. P.J. Fleck rows his boat back to Minnesota as Ohio State cruises to an easy victory setting up another epic showdown with Michigan.

Final Score

Ohio State 42, Minnesota 10

Line

Ohio State minus -28.5

