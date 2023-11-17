Ohio State vs. Minnesota Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

It’s the penultimate week before what should be a massive edition of The Game next Saturday against Michigan. Before that though, Ohio State can’t get its hand caught in the cookie jar looking ahead and forget to take care of business against Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers aren’t having the best of years, still looking to notch one more win to become bowl-eligible, but they are well coached and could provide a little resistance against the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff if the Buckeyes don’t stay locked in Saturday.

Each week, our writers take turns predicting the score and outcome of the Ohio State game on tap and we’re doing the same this week. Here’s a look at what all five members of the Buckeyes Wire team say about what Ohio State will do against Minnesota on Saturday.

Does anyone give P.J. Fleck’s boat a chance of rowing its way to a victory on the banks of the Olentangy river? But first, we’ll take a look at the schedule and results for the Buckeyes so far in 2023.

Ohio State schedule and results so far for 2023

Ohio State schedule and results so far in 2023

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

The Prediction

This should be nothing more than a tune up. Minnesota has had a hard time moving the football on a consistent basis and going against one of the best defenses in the country won’t be an easy task. Combine that with an Ohio State offense that seems to be finding its groove and getting healthy, and this one could be over at halftime like what we saw last weekend against Michigan State.

OSU rolls and gets the first team stars on the sideline as soon as possible to be as healthy as can be for the massive collision with Michigan next Saturday. There’s no overlooking the opponent this week because the motivation is there to get the work done and rest.

Score

Ohio State 42, Minnesota 10

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

The Prediction

Minnesota came into the season with high expectations. Each year, the Big Ten West is wide open for anyone to take the crown and Gophers were hoping to be in the mix. However, sitting with a record of 5-5, P.J. Fleck’s club is fighting just to get bowl eligible.

It won’t happen this week. In what looked like a trap game early in the season no longer has that feel. There is no chance the Buckeyes get caught looking ahead to The Game. P.J. Fleck rows his boat back to Minnesota as Ohio State cruises to an easy victory setting up another epic showdown with Michigan.

Score

Ohio State 42, Minnesota 10

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

The Prediction

As usual, I take this from the betting angle. OSU is favored by 27.5 points and appear to be on a roll against the spread, having beaten its opponents and the spread the last two weeks. Minnesota both lost outright and against the spread the last couple of contests.

My biggest concern with odds this large is with Michigan on deck, Ohio State could be looking to get up and get out, which should mean we see very little of Marvin Harrison Jr. and TreVeyon Henderson, thus leaving the possibility of a Gophers back door. Despite those factors, I’m laying the points and picking the Buckeyes.

SCORE

Ohio State 42, Minnesota 7

Michael Chen, Featured Writer

The Prediction

The week before Michigan always seems like a trap game, but the Buckeyes know better than that this year. Everything is in front of them, a Big Ten title, College Football Playoff berth and potentially playing for a national title. Ohio State will have a repeat of last week, with this game being over at the half, resting starters and getting the backups valuable playing time ahead of The Game.

SCORE

Ohio State 38, Minnesota 6

Evan Bachman, Featured Writer

The Prediction

The Buckeyes are near four touchdown favorites in this matchup and for good reason. While Minnesota shouldn’t be overlooked, Ohio State is the superior team on both sides of the ball. Considering that Kyle McCord is coming off his best game of the season and the Buckeyes being at home it’s a fair line that I project the Buckeyes will cover thanks to another strong performance from the offense and defense.

SCORE

Ohio State 38, Minnesota 10

