Ohio State vs. Minnesota Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

We got a preview of college football last weekend and a taste of Big Ten ball during the week zero contest of Illinois against Nebraska, but we here at Buckeyes Wire are ready for the real thing and can’t wait to see the 2021 Ohio State Buckeyes in action.

On Thursday night on FOX, our beloved Buckeyes will be kicking off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minnesota. In preparation for the season opener, the staff here wanted to provide their predictions on what we are expecting from the Buckeyes.

We’ll be doing this every week throughout the year, so follow our staff as they predict every game throughout the season. Let’s get it started with what our staff says about who will win — and why — when Ohio State travels to the Twin Cities on Thursday night.

Ohio State 42, Minnesota 21

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are going to be much better on defense than most expect and their new revamped defensive line is going to cause fits for Ohio State, but I don’t expect this Minnesota offense to be able to keep up their end of the bargain. I expect the Golden Gophers to try and play keep away and grind the game away with their rushing attack, but that simply won’t work. Ohio State is just too explosive.

Ohio State 45, Minnesota 24

I just don’t think Minnesota has the horses to hang with the Buckeyes. I do believe it will be closer than the experts think at halftime, but Ohio State pulls away in the second half to set up a noon showdown with Oregon the following week.

Ohio State 42, Minnesota 20

If this were later in the year, I think Ohio State rolls even more. However, with a new quarterback traveling on the road, and the rust that goes with trying to figure out what the identity of the team is in 2021, the Golden Gophers will put up a fight early. As the game wears on, look for OSU’s depth and talent to take over and make the boat P.J. Fleck is rowing run aground.

