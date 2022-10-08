Ohio State vs. Michigan State Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

It’s Ohio State football’s first road game of the year, and it looks like the Buckeyes will be without a couple of key members heading to East Lansing. But nobody is going to feel sorry for an Ohio State team going up against a Michigan State squad that’s lost three games in a row.

But in this year’s college football season, nobody seems to be immune to a letdown game and the Buckeyes can ill-afford to have one at this point in the season if they want to continue moving things toward all of the goals out in front of them.

We like to throw things over to all three of our writers to predict the score of each Ohio State game just before kickoff, and Phil, Mark, and Josh are ready to make a call on this one as well.

Here’s what our staff says about how this one will play out up in the mitten state.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

The Prediction

Michigan State matches up from an athletic standpoint probably better than any team Ohio State has faced this far. But there are significant holes in the Spartan defense, especially in the secondary. Look for quarterback C.J. Stroud to have a big game, but the first road game of the year might show a little in a closer-than-the-experts-think type of ugly game.

Score

Ohio State 34, Michigan State 17

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

The Prediction

While you can never take any opponent lightly, especially one licking its wounds after three straight losses, the Spartans do not seem to pose much of a threat to the juggernaut that is Ohio State.

The Buckeyes go on the road and win with relative ease and keep Michigan State winless in conference play.

Score

Ohio State 52, Michigan State 17

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

The Prediction

Another win streak will be extended as Ohio State has won the last six. Expect it to be extended to seven on Saturday. Michigan State has been terrible and the Buckeyes are finding their groove.

Score

Ohio State 49, Michigan State 21

