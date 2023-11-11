Ohio State vs. Michigan State Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

Sit up Ohio State football fans because it’s another Scarlet and Gray game day. The Buckeyes return home after a couple of journeys on the road to host a Michigan State team that has had a difficult 2023 campaign. The Spartans finally got their first Big Ten win of the year last week against Nebraska to end a six-game slide.

But this week is a different animal. Michigan State must try to bottle up that momentum and put up a fight against the No. 1 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings — at its place. OSU hasn’t had the dynamic offenses it has in year’s past, but the defense has been one of the best in all of college football.

We like to provide a lot of analysis and commentary leading up to each game for the Buckeyes and it’s time for our writers to put it on the line again for this week’s game.

Here is what each of our five writers predict for the game between Ohio State and Michigan State on Saturday night.

Ohio State's schedule and results so far

USA TODAY SMG

NEXT … The Predictions

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

Follow Phil Harrison

The Prediction

Of course, you can never take any team lightly in this wonderful game, but this one shouldn’t be much of a contest. Michigan State is in disrepair on and off the field and finally got its first conference win last week in five tries.

Ohio State’s defense should be able to dictate things against an offense that struggles to move the ball consistently, and Kyle McCord should be able to make some hay against a Spartans secondary that’s given up a lot of big plays through the air.

OSU rolls in this one.

Score

Ohio State 42, Michigan State 13

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

Follow Mark Russell

The Prediction

The Ohio State football team has faced a string of quality opponents in recent weeks but get a break of sorts against Sparty. Does that mean the Buckeyes can sleep on Michigan State? Absolutely not.

However, this is a game where Ohio State should be able to work on a few things and get some younger players some time. The Spartans have a little momentum following the win over Nebraska, but it won’t be enough against the Buckeyes. Ohio State rolls.

Score

Ohio State 48, Michigan State 13

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 week 1️⃣0️⃣🔥 pic.twitter.com/xvAT99IDhq — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 10, 2023

Follow Josh Keatley

The Prediction

I’m ready to lay the points with Ohio State. This Michigan State squad is just isn’t very good at American football these days, and I expect Ryan Day to be creative and experimental this week as well as let some younger guys have some fun.

SCORE

Ohio State 42, Michigan State 7

Michael Chen, Featured Writer

Scarlet & Gray… lots of Gray 🥶 pic.twitter.com/eQ4bRDfouO — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 10, 2023

Follow Michael Chen

The Prediction

The Buckeyes face off against the other team in the Mitten State that has had a season of turmoil, the Spartans. Ohio State has a big talent advantage, a coach that doesn’t have an interim tag and a No. 1 next to it’s name. The all gray uniforms will look great, especially when the Bucks win, even if it’s not as much as we’d all like to see

SCORE

Ohio State 35, Michigan State 10

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire