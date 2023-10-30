Ohio State vs. Michigan State headlines Big Ten on NBC and Peacock Week 11 tripleheader

NCAA Football: Penn State at Ohio State

With the college football regular season already coming to its end, NBC Sports and Peacock present a Big Ten tripleheader featuring some of the most storied programs in the conference on Saturday, November 11.

The Maryland Terrapins will travel to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette at 3:30 p.m., and in prime time, the Michigan State Spartans will face the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.

Here are the storylines for NBC and Peacock's Week 11 Big Ten slate:

Maryland @ Nebraska – Noon - Peacock

Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terrapins (5-3) have one of the most explosive offenses in the Big Ten. Tagovailoa's 2,200 passing yards are goo for 17th-best in the nation through eight games, as the senior has also thrown for 19 touchdowns. Head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps will hope to bounce back in Lincoln after back-to-back disappointing losses to Illinois and Northwestern.

On the other side of the ball, head coach Matt Rhule is in the first year of his rebuild at Nebraska (5-3). Despite a slow start to the season, the Cornhuskers are above .500 and are in position to reach their first postseason bowl game since 2016. Since taking over for former starting quarterback Jeff Sims, Heinrich Haarberg is 5-1 as Nebraska's new starting QB.

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

When: Saturday, November 11

Where: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska

Time: Noon ET

Streaming: Peacock

Minnesota @ Purdue – 3:30 p.m. - NBC

Now in his seventh year at Minnesota (5-3), head coach P.J. Fleck has turned the Golden Gophers into one of the nation's most consistent programs. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis leads Minnesota with 1,123 passing yards through eight games while running back Darius Taylor has racked up 591 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Defensive back Tyler Nubin leads a strong Minnesota defensive unit with three interceptions.

For Purdue (2-6), head coach Ryan Walters is in year one of a long rebuild. The Boilermakers have remained competitive with many of their opponents, highlighted by a 44-19 conference win over Illinois in Week 5.Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card has thrown for 1,717 yards while running backs Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy Jr. have combined for nine rushing touchdowns through eight games. This Week 11 matchup should be a hard-hitting one in the Big Ten West.

How to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

When: Saturday, November 11

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Michigan State @ No. 3 Ohio State – 7:30 p.m. - NBC

One of the premier teams in the nation No. 3 Ohio State (8-0) are looking to reach the College Football Championship and win its first National Championship under head coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes have one of the best offenses in the nation, led by quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Through eight games, Harrison Jr. ranks sixth in the nation with 889 receiving yards and eight touchdowns to go along with it. One of college football's juggernauts, Ohio State is averaging 32.5 points per game on offense and allowing just 1p per game on defense.

Coming off six straight losses, Michigan State (2-6) will have the odds stacked against them in Columbus. Harlon Barnett is serving as the interim head coach of the Spartans after previous head coach Mel Tucker was fired amid sexual assault allegations. Michigan State as gad multiple quarterbacks play this season, but running back Nathan Carter has been a consistent piece for the Spartans with 609 rushing yards and four touchdowns through eight games.

Ohio State will have to handle business against Michigan State to continue a potential run to the College Football Playoff.

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

When: Saturday, November 11

Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

