Ohio State vs. Michigan State: How to watch, stream, plus key players

The Ohio State football team returns to the ‘Shoe to host a Michigan State team that’s trying to finish the season with some sort of pride. The Spartans have had a challenging year on and off the field and have just one win in Big Ten play.

However, that win came last week against a Nebraska team that’s been playing pretty well. Can the Spartans put up a fight in Columbus against the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings? It’ll be an uphill climb, but that’s why they play the games.

If you landed here, there’s a good chance you are an OSU fan looking for information on how to find the game and tune in, and if so, you’re in luck because that’s exactly what we have for you, including some key players to watch.

Let’s get to it.

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date | Saturday, Nov. 11

Time | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel | NBC

Player to Watch from both sides

Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back – The Ohio State dynamic running back is a difference maker for this offense. Sure, we are looking for Kyle McCord to show us he is making strides as we head to the Michigan game, but Henderson gives the Buckeyes the balance they need to be able to operate in other area, plus he provides that home run ability in the ground game.

2023 stats

90 carries for 585 yards (6.5 avg.), 7 TDs

12 receptions for 170 yards (14.2 avg.)

Michigan State

Nathan Carter, Running Back – From one back to another, the Michigan State back has to be able to get some yards on first and second down to not put a young quarterback in obvious passing situations against one of the best defenses in the country. He hasn’t taken over games too often in 2023, but the Spartans will need him to in this one.

2023 stats

156 carries for 659 yards (4.2 avg.), 4 TDs

19 receptions for 98 yards (5.2 avg.)

