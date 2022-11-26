Ohio State vs. Michigan preview central

Phil Harrison
It’s game day for The Game, and it’s one of the biggest between the two old rivals ever. It’s a winner-take-all scenario for the Big Ten East crown, trip to Indy for the Big Ten Championship game, and likely spot in the College Football Playoff.

From the beginning of the week when the odds were first released, to the press conferences leading into the game from Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day, to reasons why Ohio State and Michigan both could have an advantage, and more, we’ve brought you plenty of angles on this one, including our main preview that goes through keys to the game, important players, and a prediction.

Each OSU game week, so that you don’t have to search far and wide for all of the preview pieces on this free Buckeye homer site, we categorize and index them all in one spot so you can scroll and find the articles you want.

So, here it is — our Ohio State vs. Michigan preview central.

Here are the Buckeyes who are available for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Our writers predict 'The Game'

Our main preview piece between Ohio State vs. Michigan

We asked Wolverines Wire how this matchup is looking from a Michigan perspective

Jim Harbaugh's comments about Ohio State leading into 'The Game'

A look at Dwayne Haskins' domination vs. Michigan

Ryan Day and Jim Knowles preview the Michigan matchup

We provided some perspective from the Buckeye side to Wolverines Wire

What does the ESPN FPI say Ohio State's chances of beating Michigan are?

