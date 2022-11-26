It’s game day for The Game, and it’s one of the biggest between the two old rivals ever. It’s a winner-take-all scenario for the Big Ten East crown, trip to Indy for the Big Ten Championship game, and likely spot in the College Football Playoff.

From the beginning of the week when the odds were first released, to the press conferences leading into the game from Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day, to reasons why Ohio State and Michigan both could have an advantage, and more, we’ve brought you plenty of angles on this one, including our main preview that goes through keys to the game, important players, and a prediction.

Each OSU game week, so that you don’t have to search far and wide for all of the preview pieces on this free Buckeye homer site, we categorize and index them all in one spot so you can scroll and find the articles you want.

So, here it is — our Ohio State vs. Michigan preview central.

Here are the Buckeyes who are available for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State football issues injury and availability for Michigan. Henderson is a no-go #GoBucks https://t.co/ZzKRLVTfvX — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 26, 2022

Our writers predict 'The Game'

Our writers (and one from across the field) take turns predicting the score and outcome of the massive matchup between Ohio State and Michigan Saturday. #TheGame https://t.co/bebTsnXrbW — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 25, 2022

Our main preview piece between Ohio State vs. Michigan

Everything you need to know as we prepare for the Buckeye’s showdown with Michigan. #GoBucks https://t.co/b5pkP8Ofa2 — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 25, 2022

We asked Wolverines Wire how this matchup is looking from a Michigan perspective

How are Michigan fans, the team, and media members feeling about Ohio State and The Game coming up? We even asked about J.T. Barrett and “the spot.” with Wolverines Wire. #GoBucks #TheG… https://t.co/sqDIpjWiyU — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 24, 2022

Jim Harbaugh's comments about Ohio State leading into 'The Game'

Get a look at everything Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said about Ohio State leading into the game. #GoBucks https://t.co/Lgzs5iSjPo — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 24, 2022

A look at Dwayne Haskins' domination vs. Michigan

Dwayne Haskins had his way with the Wolverines during his #GoBucks career and we take a glance at what he accomplished against #TTUN https://t.co/LnWUPmfOLG — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 23, 2022

Ryan Day and Jim Knowles preview the Michigan matchup

In case you missed the weekly Ryan Day press conference, you can watch the Michigan preview in its entirety here. #GoBucks https://t.co/r0UTbzrgZD — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 23, 2022

We provided some perspective from the Buckeye side to Wolverines Wire

Wolverines Wire went behind enemy lines this week and chatted with Phil Harrison of @BuckeyesWire to get to know Ohio State a little better. @isaiahhole https://t.co/h7P5vlky5x — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) November 23, 2022

What does the ESPN FPI say Ohio State's chances of beating Michigan are?

What does the ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor say is Ohio State’s percentage chance of beating Michigan Saturday? #GoBucks #TheGame https://t.co/NNPFGhwojV — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire