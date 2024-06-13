Ohio State vs. Michigan: Who is leading in the 2025 recruiting class?

The Michigan vs. Ohio State football rivalry continues off the field.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines have had their share of battles on the 2025 recruiting trail. When having both Michigan and Ohio State as finalists, four-star Michigan offensive lineman Avery Gach chose the in-state Wolverines. Four-star Ohio offensive tackle Carter Lowe also had the Buckeyes and Wolverines as finalists, but chose OSU.

Ohio State also lost two staff members to Michigan prior to the start of the 2024 season in running backs coach Tony Alford and on-campus recruiting director Erin Dunston.

Where does the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry stand in 2025 recruiting?

Here's a look at a head-to-head recruiting comparison of the Buckeyes and the Wolverines:

Ohio State football 2025 recruiting class

Ohio State has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country with its 14 commitments, including three five-star players and eight top-100 prospects.

Michigan football 2025 recruiting class

Michigan has six commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. While the Wolverines have the No. 50-ranked class in the country, per 247Sports' composite team rankings, their average rating for each member of the class is eighth overall behind Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Clemson and Southern California.

Note: All rankings are from 247Sports' composite

Nathaniel Marshall (Oak Park, Illinois): four-star defensive lineman – No. 41 overall, No. 4 defensive lineman

Carter Smith (Fort Myers, Florida): four-star quarterback – No. 161 overall, No. 14 quarterback

Jaylen Williams (Palatine, Illinois): four-star defensive lineman – No. 236 overall, No. 29 defensive lineman

Avery Gach (Franklin, Michigan): four-star offensive lineman – No. 247 overall, No. 14 interior offensive lineman

Bobby Kanka (Howell, Michigan): four-star defensive lineman – No. 383 overall, No. 42 defensive lineman

Eli Owens (Alcoa, Tennessee): four-star tight end – No. 404 overall, No. 21 tight end

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Which players are both OSU, UM fighting for in 2025?

Ohio State has had head-to-head recruiting battles in the 2025 class.

The Buckeyes had offers extended to four members of the Wolverines' 2025 class, including Gach. Michigan had offers extended to 10 members of Ohio State's 2025 class, including Lowe.

Here's a look at some top players in the 2025 class that are considering both Ohio State and Michigan:

Quincy Porter (Oradell, New Jersey): four-star wide receiver – No. 49 overall, No. 8 wide receiver

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (Bradenton, Florida): four-star linebacker – No. 75 overall, No. 9 linebacker

Jordon Davison (Santa Ana, California): four-star running back – No. 96 overall, No. 6 running back

Maxwell Roy (Philadelphia): four-star defensive lineman – No. 220 overall, No. 25 defensive lineman

Kaden Strayhorn (Bradenton, Florida): three-star offensive lineman – No. 436 overall, No. 28 interior offensive lineman

Shekai Mills-Knight (Chattanooga, Tennessee): three-star running back – No. 439 overall, No. 33 running back

