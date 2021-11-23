Ohio State vs. Michigan football preview and prediction

It’s Michigan week! And The Game means a little more this year as Ohio State and the Wolverines will play for a spot in the Big Ten Championship and to keep hopes alive for a College Football Playoff berth.

Scarlet and gray vs the maize and blue for all the conference marbles is the way we want it to be. The two teams have combined for 76 Big Ten titles in the conference’s 122-year history. While there would still be one more step after this game, it just feels right that the division crown comes down to this.

So let’s get ready! It’s game week for the best rivalry in all of sports.

Records and broadcast information

Records

Ohio State (10-1), Michigan (10-1)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 27

Game Time: Noon EST

Network: ABC

Venue: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan ) Capacity: 107,601

All-Time Series: Michigan leads 58-51-6

Last Meeting: Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27 in 2019 (game was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19)

Ohio State game plan for victory

Ohio State looks like a team clicking on all cylinders right now. After embarrassing Michigan State last week, there is much reason for optimism. Anytime a defense holds a Heisman hopeful running back to 25 yards rushing, there’s reason to feel good.

And Ohio State will need a similar effort against a Michigan team that relies on the run. The Wolverines come into the game as the No. 2 rushing team in the conference, averaging close to 220 rushing yards per game. Hassan Haskins is a 1,000-yard rusher and is the thunder to Blake Corum’s lightning.

It remains to be seen if Corum will play on Saturday. If he does, he’s the kind of shifty back that can give Ohio State fits. The change of pace RB has been out with injury since Nov. 6 against Indiana.

This will be the best defense Ohio State has seen all year: The Wolverines give up less than 300 yards per game. I’m also certain Michigan hasn’t seen an offense with this much firepower either; the Buckeyes have the top-rated offense in the country.

Michigan’s sack masters, Aiden Hutchinson and David Ojabo will have to be accounted for. Ojabo has 10 sacks on the year and Hutchinson has 9.5. If Ryan Day hopes to continue attacking through the air, the offensive line will have to keep C.J. Stroud’s jersey clean and give him time to find his outstanding receivers.

When it comes to the OSU offense and the Michigan defense, it could be a matchup of the irresistible force against the immovable object.

Key players for Ohio State

CJ Stroud – quarterback: CJ Stroud shook off early season growing pains as well as literal pain in his shoulder. The freshman QB is now regarded as one of two likely Heisman candidates. Stroud has put up video game-like numbers, but he hasn’t had a Heisman moment yet that voters many times look for. This could be the week. If he can carve up a stout Michigan defense, he may wrap up the award and lead the Buckeyes to another Big Ten championship game.

CJ Stroud's 1ST HALF vs #7 Michigan State 🚀@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/DXMhqqR74T — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 20, 2021

Steele Chambers – linebacker: Steele Chambers went from fourth-string running back to being the Buckeye’s best linebacker in a matter of months. And what a difference he has made on this defense. Ohio State will need to rely on Chambers to help keep a solid Michigan run game in check. The soft-spoken leader will be key if OSU is to win.

Is a stretch to say Steele Chambers is already OSU’s best linebacker? pic.twitter.com/VYtR8OvBRa — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) November 8, 2021

The Prediction and Outcome

It doesn’t get much bigger than Ohio State and Michigan with both expected to be in the top five and the Big Ten East on the line. Win and you’re still in conference and national title conversations. Lose and you get to listen to your rival gloat for the next 365 days.

It’s been a minute since Michigan has had that luxury… 3,648 days at the time of this writing to be exact. Could this be the year Jim Harbaugh gets the scarlet and gray monkey off his back? Could it be Michigan in the driver’s seat for a playoff berth after this weekend? There’s always a chance, and Michigan will win again in this rivalry someday, but I don’t believe it’s happening this year.

The Ohio State offense is on another level right now. There are just too many weapons and the offensive line may be the best unit in the country. Michigan may be able to put up points early, but I just don’t see the Wolverine defense being able to consistently stop the Buckeye offense and keep pace on the scoreboard. Ohio State wins for the ninth time in a row and keeps its playoff hopes alive.

Final Score

Ohio State 42, Michigan 31

TIPICO Line

Ohio State favored by 7.5

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

