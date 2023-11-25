Ohio State vs. Michigan: Five things we learned in defeat

The 118th installment of “The Game” was another good one that could have gone either way, but unfortunately, was colored Maize and Blue for the third straight year.

Ohio State did enough to be in position to win but couldn’t pull it out because of some miscues and bad breaks going against it. It’s hard to really call this one a classic because the Wolverines never trailed in the game and seemed to more or less be in control, but the game was still there for the taking at the end.

As we do with every game, we reflect and try to pull out some observations and things we learned. Here is the sad tale in this massive rivalry game and five things we think we learned after the 30-24 loss to Michigan up in Ann Arbor.

Mistakes cost you in matchup games

Feels a lot like the first half against Oregon in the title game. Ohio State winning all the stats but their own mistakes have made this half bad. Need a stop right off the bat. Huge drives coming out of the locker room. — Buckeye Empire (@BuckeyeEmpire) November 25, 2023

What we learned

This game was there for the taking. Ohio State played well enough to win aside from being the team that made more mistakes. The interception in the first quarter was perhaps the biggest play of the game and started the scoring for Michigan. There were also some very costly penalties and key misfires and drops. Not a ton, but enough — and more importantly — more than what Michigan made.

There was even a chance to still win it at the end, but the Buckeyes threw an interception — which seemed fitting. In games where the talent is equal, the team that executes the best and cuts down on mistakes is the one that usually wins. That was the case today, and unfortunately, Ohio State was on the wrong end of that equation today.

The defense didn't come up big enough in this one

Ohio State needed one defensive stop and couldn’t get it. Don’t care where the defense ranks in points per game, total yards or SP+. This is what they needed, and they couldn’t deliver. — kevin harrish (@Kevinish) November 25, 2023

What we learned

The defense has been much improved this year, but it was always going to be judged on what it did against Michigan. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough today. A unit that was only giving up about nine points per contest couldn’t get off the field when it needed to.

The Wolverines converted several fourth down tries in the first half, then were able to go on long, sustaining drives in the second half and pay things off with points. Yes, the big play wasn’t there, but the defense, for the only time this season couldn’t perform at the level needed to win.

The referendum on sign stealing

"Michigan vs Everybody. It means a brotherhood. It's all of us vs everyone else."@UMichFootball players and staff break down what 'Michigan vs Everybody' means to them 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Kb42i1RZdS — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 18, 2023

What we learned

This game was in a lot of ways a referendum on the sign stealing allegations. How much of a benefit was it? Could Ohio State have won the previous two matchups without all that was going on? Were the Buckeyes really the better team despite the scores the last two years.

Forget about it.

I know Ohio State fans are up in arms about what has come to light, but the reality is that Michigan was able to kind of silence the national critics and narratives out there with this win. Like it or not, this one has that affect and honestly, it does sting a little.

The Big Ten now belongs to Michigan

Michigan fans loving it pic.twitter.com/zTIZl95rW9 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 25, 2023

What we learned

This is also a tough pill to swallow, but the results are what they are. Ohio State is no longer the flag-bearer of the Big Ten. Michigan will most likely go on to win three straight Big Ten titles unless Iowa finds offense laying on the street somewhere. The Buckeyes have now lost three straight to the Wolverines and they get the spoils.

Ohio State is still a really good team and program, but it now has to find a way to close the slight gap that’s there with the colors of Scarlet and Gray no longer the primary colors of the League.

The recruiting is there to do it, and maybe the NCAA will hammer Michigan coming up, but either way, it’s time to tip your cap to TTUN as hard as it is to do.

J.J. McCarthy outshined Kyle McCord

J.J. McCarthy showing off the wheels ⚡️@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/9Z8GvVDI89 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

What we learned

One of the story lines is this one was a battle of two quarterbacks that Ohio State had a chance to get. The Buckeyes went with Kyle McCord instead of J.J. McCarthy and he’s now gotten a little revenge the last two straight games.

McCord is still a talented kid, but he got outplayed by McCarthy today. The Michigan quarterback made plays through the air and with his legs in big spots to either keep the chains moving or put his team in position to score — and win.

