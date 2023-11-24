Ohio State vs. Michigan Is College Football’s Ticketing Super Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are the ticket sales juggernauts of FBS football. Ohio State sold $47.6 million in football tickets during the 2021-22 season, which led all public schools in the country, and Michigan was just behind at $47.5 million. The two programs have been ranked first and second in the nation in football ticketing each of the past four non-COVID seasons, according to Sportico’s Intercollegiate Finances Database.

So when the teams square off, it’s no surprise that ticket demand explodes. The get-in price to see the No. 2 Buckeyes take on the No. 3 Wolverines on Saturday is $676. That’s 78% higher than last year's showdown and makes it the most expensive regular-season college football game that TicketIQ has ever tracked.

When it comes to spending on football, the two teams aren’t quite at the top of the national totem pole, but Ohio State still ranks ahead of Michigan. The Buckeys spent $69.1 million in 2021-22, which was first in the Big Ten and third among FBS public schools. Michigan’s budget was much lower at $52.4 million, and actually also trailed Penn State within the conference.

Both teams spend extravagantly on coaching, but the Buckeyes shell out more. Two seasons ago, Ohio State employed the second most expensive coaching staff in the country at $20.6 million, while Michigan’s ranked eighth at $16.4 million. This year, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will earn roughly $10 million, and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh will make a little more than $8 million.

Harbaugh, who already missed games against Penn State and Maryland, will not be on the sidelines again this weekend while serving a three-game suspension for the team’s sign-stealing scandal. He will be back on the field for the Big Ten Championship Game, should Michigan make it.

The winner of this weekend’s big game will be in a very strong position for a berth in the College Football Playoff. Both teams are 11-0, just as they were ahead of last season’s meeting, when Michigan pulled away to win 45-23. Over the past two college football seasons, Ohio State is 0-2 against Michigan and 33-2 against all other teams.

Both teams are hungry for a win, but the Buckeyes might be a little hungrier. While Michigan ranked second in the nation in spending on meals for its football team, Ohio State ranked first.

