Ohio State vs. Michigan Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

The Ohio State Buckeyes took the Michigan State Spartans behind the shed last week, winning, 56-7. The Buckeyes are now ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and will take on the Michigan Wolverines who are ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings this Saturday at noon. All Ohio State has to do is win out and then they are in the College Football Playoff, but this will be the toughest two games of the season.

The Buckeyes are favored by more than a touchdown over the Wolverines and honestly that low of a number was a bit shocking considering how elite Ohio State has looked. Last week all three of us predicted that Ohio State would blow out the Spartans, but let’s see what the staff thinks will happen this week.

Phil Harrison

Sat., Nov. 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs the ball during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network

Ohio State 35, Michigan 24

This Michigan team feels and looks much different than the one Ohio State has walloped the last couple of meetings. It’s more physical, has more confidence, and seems to be hitting its stride as a complete team heading into Saturday. But this OSU offense is simply too talented for the Wolverines defense to stick with. Look for Michigan to come out with a lot of emotion and OSU to have to absorb some things early. Things will settle in as the game goes on, and the Buckeyes will win their ninth straight in the rivalry because Michigan simply won’t be able to score enough points to keep up.

Josh Keatley

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) wraps up Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State 42, Michigan 28

The Wolverines have a phenomenal defensive line and underrated receivers, but Michigan has not seen an offense this explosive and they do not have the quarterback to keep pace.

Mark Russell

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Marcus Hooker (23) works on tackling technique with linebacker K’Vaughan Pope (36) during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State 42, Michigan 31

The Ohio State offense is on another level right now. There are just too many weapons and the offensive line may be the best unit in the country. Michigan may be able to put up points early, but I just don’t see the Wolverine defense being able to consistently stop the Buckeye offense and keep pace on the scoreboard. Ohio State wins for the ninth time in a row and keeps its playoff hopes alive.

