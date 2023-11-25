Ohio State vs. Michigan Buckeyes Wire predictions

It’s that time of the week again, but this one is much bigger. Every week, the day or so before the next Ohio State football game, we have our writers provide a score prediction and short commentary on who will win between the Buckeyes and opponents.

Of course, the contest this week is against Michigan, and both sides would love to win this matchup, not only because of the fact that it’s one of the best rivalries in all of sports, but because of all that’s been swirling around this year with the sign-stealing allegations and rumors out there between both programs.

But enough about all of the buildup, there’s been plenty of that from us and other sites out there. We’re here to provide score predictions and some rationale for why each of our five writers believe things will play out as we predict with all the Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications on the line.

I’ll get us rolling, then our other four writers will fall in line and probably disagree with me on this one.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

The Prediction

I desperately want Ohio State to win this one and will be taking off my unbiased writing goggles for this one and grabbing the pom-poms. And I truly believe the Buckeyes are really starting to hit their stride at the right time. However, unfortunately, Michigan is built to beat this Ohio State team and seems to have figured it out the last couple of years (sign-stealing aside). Much like OSU was in the Wolverines psyche for a long period of time, I think that’s beginning to happen to the Buckeyes.

I hope Ohio State can play free and loose and let it all hang out, but with all of the penalties and mistakes last year, it showed us that this coaching staff and players can be a little too uptight in this one. It’ll be a close one, but I unfortunately see Michigan pulling this one out.

Score

Ohio State 20, Michigan 24

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

The Prediction

I know in SEC country they like to say “It just means more …” but is there a game that has more on the line year after year than The Game? I say you’d be hard-pressed to find one. And this year is no different.

If you had asked me a month ago how I felt about going to Ann Arbor on Nov. 25, I would’ve had my doubts. While I’m nowhere near overconfident, I feel a whole lot better today than I did then.

Ohio State has been progressing in the right direction as the season has worn on while Michigan seems to be showing some cracks. As always, the game will come down to who can control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and right now, I believe the team in Scarlet and Gray is doing the better job. With everything on the line, the Buckeyes come out on top to right the wrongs of the past two years.

Score

Ohio State 27, Michigan 24

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

The Prediction

The Buckeye defense is good enough to not allow the Michigan offense to pound it in the running game. Unless McCarthy somehow pulls consistency and poise from his backside, I fully expect Ohio State to contain the Michigan running game. Blake Corum is no longer a back that can dominate a game by himself.

Last year the first quarter ended with 13 total points. Like last year, I expect the first quarter to be similar to two fighters feeling each other out before going for the kill shot.

I believe Ohio State has found its groove. After a slow start, the Buckeyes balance will not be contained. I fully expect Harrison to have his Heisman moment and be a key for a Buckeye victory.

SCORE

Ohio State 28, Michigan 21

Michael Chen, Featured Writer

The Prediction

For the first time all season, I’m not overly confident the Buckeyes get a win on Saturday. “The Game” has been different the past two seasons, but the Ohio State coaching staff made changes this offseason to win this game. Everyone understand how important it is, regardless of who is leading the other team. I’ve battled myself all week, and I just can’t pick against the Buckeyes, but in an extremely close one.

SCORE

Ohio State 38, Michigan 34

Evan Bachman, Featured Writer

The Prediction

With Ohio State and Michigan both having exceptional defenses this projects to be a low scoring matchup. This is a game where one or two explosive plays could be the difference and with the talent the Buckeyes have at the skill positions I’m predicting an Ohio State win in a tight, tight game.

SCORE

Ohio State 20, Michigan 17

