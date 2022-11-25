Ohio State vs. Michigan Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

We’re about to witness one of the most anticipated Ohio State vs. Michigan football games in the history of the greatest rivalry in all of sports. That alone makes Saturday an epic showdown between the No. 2 and No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. A win means one of the two bluebloods of the sport will punch a ticket to the “playoff” that is a four-team affair.

There are a ton of layers to peel back in this one with injury notes, off-season talking, the revenge factor from last season for the Buckeyes, and so much more. In fact, there’s so much, we’ve been cranking out the content and will continue to do so over the day or so to get you ready for a truly historic matchup colored scarlet and gray with a little maize and blue sprinkled in.

One of the things we like to do every week is ask our writers to predict the outcome of the Ohio State game coming to a television, stadium, or streaming device near you that weekend, and you can bet we’re not going to skip out on this one.

Here is how Phil, Mark, and Josh see the massive clash between Ohio State and Michigan shaking out on Saturday. We even add in a prediction from behind enemy lines with Wolverines Wire’s Trent Knoop to balance things out.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

The Prediction

Make no mistake about it; this should be a significant challenge for Ohio State. You may not want to hear it, but Michigan is the real deal this year and has the talent, mindset, and ability to come into Columbus and ruin the Buckeyes’ day — not to mention lofty goals all on the table.

There are injury concerns all around, and you have to like the Buckeyes being the team at home to kind of prop up the team and have them play with something a little extra. I can see this one being a heavyweight fight early on with both teams taking blows, but at some point, J.J. McCarthy will have to win this one with his arm, and I don’t think he’ll be able to match what C.J. Stroud and the OSU offense can bring all game long.

The Buckeyes win in a dogfight.

Score

Ohio State 31, Michigan 27

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

The Prediction

This is the one we’ve been waiting for Buckeye fans. And I think I can say with a fair amount of certainty that the coaches and players have as well.

This game has the makings of a good ‘ole fashioned Big Ten battle and both teams have something to prove. Michigan desperately wants to lay claim to the conference crown after playing second fiddle to Ohio State for the past 20 years. And the Buckeyes so very much want to prove that last year was a fluke more than a changing of the guard.

The Buckeyes have heard for a year now how “soft” they are. A man can only take so much of that kind of chatter and Wolverine fans have been poking the proverbial bear persistently for close to 365 days now. Emotions will be high and I expect a few scuffles to break out early on. However, an early dose of Dallan Hayden gets the ball rolling and opens the door for the OSU passing attack. With a hostile crowd backing the team, the Buckeyes punch their ticket to Indianapolis and avenge the loss from a year ago.

Score

Ohio State 38, Michigan 27

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

The Prediction

The Michigan offensive line is arguably the best in college football, but nothing else on this offense scares me. Blake Corum is a good back, but there is no way he is close to 100% and the passing game is less than ideal in Ann Arbor. The Buckeye offense will move efficiently and if the defense can show that they have grown even the slightest bit since last season, this should be a win. The Wolverines are good, so this one will make us sweat, but Ohio State should win.

Score

Ohio State 35, Michigan 21

Trent Knoop, Wolverines Wire

The greatest rivalry in college football#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IabqhdzcDf — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 23, 2022

The Prediction

I really can see any scenario happening on Saturday. I think Michigan has the potential to dominate the line of scrimmage like last year, I can see Ohio State throwing the ball all over the Wolverines, and I can see either team hitting a field goal at the last second to win.

If the Wolverines have a healthy, or close to healthy, Corum and Edwards I believe Ohio State will struggle to stop the Wolverines running attack and Michigan will control the clock.

Score

Michigan 34, Ohio State 31

