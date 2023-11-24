Ohio State vs. Michigan: Behind Enemy Lines with Wolverines Wire’s Isaiah Hole

OK folks, it’s almost here. One of the biggest games in the history of the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry is ready to come to you in all of its glory on Saturday, and we’ve been looking at this game from all sorts of angles so far.

There are reasons to believe each team could win this one and move on to bigger and better things, and the reality is that “The Game” is probably going to be one or lost by a few plays one way or another. It should be a good one.

Before every Ohio State game, we like to peer across to the other sideline and get a read of what things are looking like from outside of the Scarlet and Gray fishbowl, and it just so happens that we have a sister site, Wolverines Wire, that we’re able to tap into.

Michigan insider, Isaiah Hole, the publisher and featured writer of Wolverines Wire, was kind enough to provide some color and perspective from where Michigan stands — and if ever there was a year when things were deeply interesting up there — it’s this one.

We tossed out a few questions “Up North” and here’s some insight on 118th edition of “The Game,” colored with a little Maize and Blue mindset.

On whether this game vs. Ohio State means more to Michigan than others in the past

Question (Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire):

“The Game” is always big, but this one is massive, not only because of what’s at stake on the field, but because of all of the off-the-field drama and rumors. Do you get a sense this one means more from the Michigan side than what we’ll call a normal edition of this rivalry?

ANSWER: (Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire):

“I would say so, yes. Certainly, Michigan feels like they’ve in a Michigan vs. everybody scenario with all of the off field stuff and they’ve taken a lot of exception to everything they’ve heard all year.

“You have players saying that if they don’t beat Ohio State, then the season is meaningless. Looking back and looking forward, no matter what happens from here, they’re very much in a must-win type of mentality, all while seeming very loose and not really having a seriousness that you would expect.

“That’s not to say they’re not serious, but they aren’t so wound up, I guess is the best way you could say it.”

On how Michigan perceives Ohio State right now as a program and if there's a belief that the Wolverines are now the flag-bearer of the Big Ten

Question (Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire):

I know there’s no love lost for Ohio State in any year, but how would you categorize what the Michigan fans, media, and coaches think of the Buckeye program right now? Is there a thought that Michigan is now the flag-bearer of the Big Ten?

ANSWER: (Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire):

“Well, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes that certainly are shaping the current view, and when you mix that with the kind of reaction that you’ve seen from Ohio State after the last two years — like Michigan didn’t deserve to win despite the score being what it was — I would say that there’s a lot of consternation from all of the above, and certainly, a little bit of wanting to be perceived as the standard bearer of the Big Ten. That’s probably more fans than anyone else, but there’s certainly a feeling that the Big Ten runs through Ann Arbor.”

On a Michigan perspective of how much the sign-stealing allegations had to do with the results the last couple of years

ANSWER: (Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire):

“Sign stealing is legal in college football, and Michigan is certainly not the only team in the Big Ten that is doing it. I can understand why Ohio State fans are lathered up about all of this, but ultimately, Michigan won the last two games for good reasons that had nothing to do with sign stealing.

“Against Ohio State in 2021, everyone knew who was going to have the ball in their hands, and where it was going, and Ohio State couldn’t stop it. Ohio State still moved the ball very, very well against Michigan each of the last two years, it just couldn’t get touchdowns.

“You have plays like Mike Sainristil batting the ball away from Cade Stover, running all the way across the field after the play started because the other Michigan defender was out of position, and that played a key role in that game.

“So, I understand why Ohio State fans are lathered up about it, but you have to actually watch the game and understand Michigan did a lot of very predictable things outside of a handful of plays, essentially on both sides of the ball. Sometimes, guys just make plays and teams just get … got.”

On if this can be considered the biggest game in the history of the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry

Question (Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire):

Saturday’s game will be only the fifth time Ohio State and Michigan have met when both have been undefeated since this game was moved to the last game of the year. That puts it in the team picture for biggest game ever between these two old rivals. Is it hyperbole to think this is the biggest in the history of “The Game?” If not, what game would you say was bigger from a Michigan perspective?

ANSWER: (Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire):

“I absolutely think this is the biggest game in the rivalry. 2006 may have had more hype overall in terms of it being No. 1 vs. No. 2, but this is a close second with No. 2 vs. No. 3, all the off field drama, no Jim Harbaugh, Ryan Day’s legacy — all of that stuff kind of culminates in the idea of this being easily the biggest version of it.

“You add in the fact and into the mix that the Big Ten is changing drastically next year with the four new teams, and the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams instead of it being ensured that they’ll only play once essentially per year. Now, they could play upwards of twice if not three times. So, that definitely changes the dynamics.

“This is the last for sure old school version because next year the loser is not going to be out of the playoff — whereas this year — it would render an entire season irrelevant if you aren’t the winner.”

On what he things will happen on Saturday and if there's a prediction in there

Question (Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire):

Ok, time to put it on the line if you’re comfortable. What’s your prediction for this one? Does Michigan extend it to three-straight over the Buckeyes or does Ohio State find a way to turn the momentum back toward Columbus?

ANSWER: (Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire):

“Like every year in the week before the game, I’m having a really hard time with a prediction because the outlook of the game has changed relatively dramatically compared to what it looked like about a month ago.

“If Jim Harbaugh was on the sidelines, I would probably say Michigan wins. But without him there, it’s a little bit harder to see how those in-game adjustments work.

“The run game for Ohio State has been dramatically better with TreVeyon Henderson, and if I’m Michigan, he concerns me a lot. Obviously, Marvin Harrison Jr. as well, but that can be mitigated if Michigan can get pressure on Kyle McCord. And, Michigan finding ways to score on the defense that Ohio state has certainly causes a lot of problems.

“So, I would think that this game will be a lot tougher and looks a lot different than it may have looked when J.J. McCarthy was able to throw dimes, because he has not looked quite as good in the last month as he did in the first two months. I don’t currently have a prediction to be honest. I just think it’s going to be a very exciting game.”

In conclusion

We want to think Isaiah Hole for taking time in what’s a very, very busy week for every writer and media member covering this thing. I know we’ve had a lot more time dedicated to this one, and I’m sure he has too. With all that’s swirling off the field with this edition of one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports, we sure do appreciate gaining a little perspective from how things are being viewed up in Ann Arbor.

