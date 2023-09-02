Ohio State vs. Michigan is in 84 days. Here's Ryan Day record vs. Michigan heading into 2023

Ryan Day does not have many losses on his Ohio State football resume.

Taking the Ohio State head coaching job permanently in 2019 after three games as the coach in 2018 in place of Urban Meyer, Day has led the Buckeyes to 45 wins in 51 games. Under Day, the Buckeyes have won 31 of ther 33 conference games.

But much attention is on Day's team's performances against Michigan.

Even as the Ohio State season starts against Indiana, 84 days before the next addition of "The Game," attention remains on the Buckeyes' upcoming matchup against Michigan in Ann Arbor Nov. 25. The game will kick off on FOX at noon.

What is Ryan Day record vs. Michigan?

Day-led Ohio State teams have won only one of three matchups against Michigan.

In his first full season as the Buckeyes' coach, Day led Ohio State to a 56-27 win against Michigan in Ann Arbor to end the 2019 regular season.

After not playing against the Wolverines in 2020, the Buckeyes have lost their last two matchups against Michigan.

In those two games Ohio State has been outscored 87-50.

How much does Ryan Day make?

According to USA TODAY Sports’ annual survey of head coaching salaries, Day makes $9.5 million per year after receiving a contract extension through 2028 in May 2022.

Under the terms of a previous contract that ran through 2026, Day was scheduled to earn $7.6 million in total compensation this year in addition to performance incentives.

In four seasons at the helm of the program, Day has led Ohio State to of three College Football Playoff appearances.

What is Ryan Day overall coaching record for Ohio State?

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

