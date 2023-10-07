Ohio State vs. Maryland: How to watch, stream, plus key players

Ohio State enjoyed a well-deserved off week last Saturday after an emotional and physical win over Notre Dame a couple of weekends ago, but now it’s time to get back to work.

On tap is a game against a Maryland team that looks to be better than many anticipated, though the competition hasn’t been that great to really judge what the Terps really have coming into the ‘Shoe on Saturday. Still, it’s a game against two undefeated teams, and the Buckeyes will have to play great defense once again to contain one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten, Taulia Tagovailoa.

We know you’re going through withdrawal after going a couple of weeks without seeing the scarlet and gray race across your television or streaming device, so we have everything you need to know to find and either watch or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch, stream Ohio State vs. Maryland

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date | Saturday, Oct. 7

Time | Noon ET

TV Channel | Fox

Live Stream | fuboTV (watch here)

Player to Watch from both sides

Ohio State

Kyle McCord, Quarterback – Last time we saw McCord, he was engineering a two-minute drive for the ages, one that capped a last second comeback to lift Ohio State over Notre Dame and on to bigger and better things. Here’s to hoping that the success in a hostile environment will now lead to a star shining bright and consistent moving forward. OSU needs McCord to be a real weapon under center, and we’ll see how he does against what had been a pretty good secondary so far for Maryland.



2023 stats

74-of-113 (65.5%) for 1,055 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT

Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa, Quarterback – We all know how dangerous Tagovailoa can be by now. If he’s on his game and making plays through the air and with his legs, he can be a huge difference maker in this one. He’s going to make plays, but the hope is that the Ohio State defense can continue to shine and limit his effectiveness. If not, there’s a chance Tagovailoa leads the Terps to a game full of anxiety for OSU fans.

2023 stats

111-of-169 for 1,464 yards (65.7%), 13 TDs, 3 INTs

