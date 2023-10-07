Ohio State vs. Maryland Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

Each week of the Ohio State football season, we bring you plenty of pregame coverage and analysis. One of those pieces we share with you is our final predictions for the Buckeye game from every writer on our staff.

This week, Ohio State takes on an undefeated (and yet somehow unranked) Maryland team. We’ve seen the Terps look great in the nonconference season before only to struggle with the depth and physicality Big Ten play comes with. OSU must also contend with a pretty good quarterback that could make life difficult in the person of Taulia Tagovalioa.

All of that in mind, it’s time to tap each Buckeyes Wire writer on the shoulder once again to ask each one how this thing playing out Saturday. Here is what each had to say about how the game will unfold complete with a final prediction.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

Follow Phil Harrison

The Prediction

I have to admit, I’m a little more worried about this game than what I was at the beginning of the season. All you have to do is look at what the Terps did last year in putting a scare into the Buckeyes in College Park and understand that they’re probably a better team this season. Taulia Tagovailoa can cause some issues on offense, and Maryland has some length and athletic ability to match up with OSU, at least with its starting core of players.

However, this game is in Columbus and this will be the best defense the Terps have faced all year. Look for Kyle McCord to build off of a fantastic finish in South Bend and for the defense to do more than enough to lead Ohio State to a closer than most think win in the ‘Shoe.

Score

Ohio State 34, Maryland 24

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 week 5️⃣🔥 pic.twitter.com/iv2dIVVVKO — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 6, 2023

Follow Mark Russell

The Prediction

Maryland comes into this showdown with Ohio State riding a wave of confidence. The Terps proved they could hang with OSU last year in a game that came down to a few key plays in the fourth quarter for the Buckeyes to walk away with a win.

Maryland can play and will test this Ohio State team. But the Buckeyes are littered with five-star guys. Don’t be surprised if the game is within a touchdown going into halftime, but the Buckeyes wear down Maryland in the second half and cruise to a victory to move to 5-0.

Score

Ohio State 42, Maryland 17

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

Buckeye Nation, WE ARE READY FOR YOU ‼️ pic.twitter.com/afj5XZMOWg — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 6, 2023

Follow Josh Keatley

The Prediction

Maryland is like an upgraded version of Western Kentucky. It has a fun offense but aren’t tough enough to make this a real game.

SCORE

Ohio State 42, Maryland 21

Michael Chen, Featured Writer

24 hours out ⏰ pic.twitter.com/fdXLtdegv5 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 6, 2023

Follow Michael Chen

The Prediction

This one won’t be easy for the Buckeyes, Maryland always seems to bring it’s A game when they match up. A veteran quarterback again, but Ohio State has already shown they can stop some very good ones. They do that again, while it’s own quarterback continues his upward trajectory.

SCORE

Ohio State 42, Maryland 17

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire