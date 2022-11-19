Ohio State vs. Maryland Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

The Ohio State football team sits right where it wants and needs to be so far in the 2022 season, undefeated with all of its lofty goals within reach. All it has to do is beat Maryland this weekend, slay the Wolverines next weekend and take care of whichever team from the West finds a way to string together enough wins to meet it there.

But first things first, the Terps are up this weekend, and it’s a tricky road game that cannot be overlooked. Such is the case, we like to ask our three writers what they think of every Ohio State football game just before things kick off on Saturday and we’re doing the same here.

Here is how Phil, Mark and Josh think things will play out in College Park, Maryland on Saturday and why.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

The Prediction

This one shouldn’t be too terribly hard, but something about it worries me. Maybe it’s the fact it’s a tricky away game one week from what could be one of the biggest Ohio State-Michigan games ever and the chances of looking past Maryland. Maybe, it’s the fact the Terrapins can be explosive and a real problem if quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa gets hot and plays at his ceiling.

The Buckeyes are the better team on paper and it appears they are a little healthier. When you boil it down, it just seems like a tall order for a Maryland team that seems to be worn down to trade punches with the Ohio State offense on what should be a chilly, but dry and sunny day in College Park.

Score

Ohio State 42, Maryland 24

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

𝐜𝐡.𝐗𝐈 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/DSF3O1EnZG — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 17, 2022

The Prediction

With The Game looming with Michigan, there is a chance Ohio State isn’t focused on its afternoon kick in College Park. Maryland can be a sneaky team and the Buckeyes could find themselves in a battle similar to when the Wolverines played the Terrapins.

Story continues

However, Mike Locksley’s crew has been on a downward spiral, and playing Ohio State isn’t going to help the Terps’ tailspin. Maryland may keep it close in the first half, but I see the Buckeyes keeping the proverbial foot on the gas and cruising to 11-0 and a date with TTUN for the Big Ten East crown.

Score

Ohio State 56, Maryland 17

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

best fridays in college football: week 11 #gobucks pic.twitter.com/CZ19qzgHY4 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 18, 2022

The Prediction

The Buckeyes have never lost to the Terrapins and they will not start in 2022.

Score

Ohio State 56, Maryland 42

