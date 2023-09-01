Ohio State vs. Indiana: stream, injury report, how to watch broadcast info

After a long offseason, the most wonderful time of the year is here (sorry Christmas). That’s because the Ohio State football season is back with the Buckeyes taking on Indiana out in Bloomington to open the year.

There is a lot of excitement, but also some question marks we all are anxious to find answers for, so it should be a first game of 2023 that has a lot of interest for Ohio State fans. And hey, we know you might be looking for information on how to watch the game with all of the changes in the television deals and infighting between cable companies and the networks.

If so, you’ve come to the right place because we have everything you need to know to find the game, when to tune in, and even some injury notes and key players to be aware of.

Let’s get into it while we try to contain our anticipation and emotion.

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date | Saturday, Sept. 2

Time | 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel | CBS

Ohio State vs. Indiana injury notes

Ohio State

We know that Kourt Williams is out for the season after another torn ACL, but there’s not a lot known beyond that because of this being the first game of the year. There’s sure to be some bumps and bruises from fall camp, and OSU will — as usual — provide an availability report a couple of hours before the game, but the Buckeyes should be fairly healthy heading into Bloomington.

Indiana

There isn’t much available as far as injury status goes for the Hoosiers either. The Big Ten is mandating an availability report for every team a couple of hours before game time, so we should get more information then.

Players to Watch

Ohio State

Kyle McCord, Quarterback – We could really mention both quarterbacks here because both will play, and how each does will continue the tight competition between them. However, McCord gets the nod as the starter and seems to be slightly ahead. If he plays well, he could separate his status in the minds of the coaches.

2022 stats

16-of-20 (80%) for 190 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Indiana

Jaylin Lucas, Running Back – Lucas burst onto the scene as a All-American freshman last year, mostly in the return game. He is going to be used in many versatile ways this season in not only returning kicks, but receiving handoffs, catching passes, and any other way the coaching staff can get the ball in his hands as Indiana’s most dynamic player.

2022 stats

49 carries for 271 yards (5.5 avg.), 2 TDs

16 receptions for 82 yards (5.1 avg.)

22 kick returns for 591 yards, 2 TDs

