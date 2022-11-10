Ohio State vs Indiana Prediction Game Preview

Reuters

Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will offer to host a future global climate change summit when he attends the COP27 United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Lula plans to announce an overhaul of Brazil's environmental policies at the summit in Sharm El Sheikh and the creation of a new national climate authority to oversee efforts by all ministries and agencies to combat global warming.