Ohio State vs. Indiana final thoughts before the 2023 kickoff

OK, here we go. It’s finally time to watch some Ohio State football on whatever viewing device you have (the bigger the better). It’s been an interesting offseason, like it almost always is, and now the Buckeyes are ready to hopefully make a run at a Big Ten title, College Football Playoff appearance, and more.

As with any contest, and especially the first game of the year, there are a lot of things to watch for as OSU christens the 2023 season against Indiana, and we’re ready to bring you some things to keep in mind.

Here’s our mindless stream of consciousness and musings as we get ready to take in some Ohio State football once again. Welcome to the best time of the year and enjoy watching the colors of scarlet and gray again.

NEXT … Final thoughts before OSU and Indiana kickoff

Final Thoughts on Ohio State vs. Indiana

How will Kyle McCord look? Will he take the opportunity as named starter and shine against Indiana, or will there be some smoke and whistles?

On that note, how will the snaps go between McCord and Devin Brown. Will the coaching staff play the hot hand? How quick will a hook be if one of the two are struggling?

Staying on the offense, I can’t wait to see a healthy TreVeyon Henderson. If he’s healthy and his dynamic self, he’s a difference maker on the ground, and a weapon the national media seems to have forgotten about.

The Marvin Harrison Jr. experiment continues in 2023. He’s going to be must-watch television once again, and the rumor is that he’s even more explosive and speedy. We’ll see.

Ditto for the underrated Emeka Egbuka at wide receiver. He might be the second-best at the position in the country.

OK, what newcomer is going to breakout this year? We have our thoughts, but I am particularly interested to see what safety Sonny Styles does now that he’s been handed a starting spot.

Who else is looking forward to what we see from a deeper and more talented defense on paper this year? I expect a better effort in those big games, and a unit that can dictate things a little more in 2023. But hey, we’ll see.

Man does Ohio State have a tough schedule this year, especially on the road. It has games at Wisconsin, at Michigan, and at Notre Dame. That’s three road contests that can holdup against any other team in the country. Add in a visit from Penn State and if OSU can win all of those, it might be the most impressive thing Ryan Day led this team towards.

Believe it or not, last year was the first time in ten years the Buckeyes didn’t win its division. Yes, Michigan stopped that streak. Is OSU built to get back atop the mountain in 2023?

What freshman receiver will emerge this year? It seems to happen every season. My money is on Carnell Tate.

And what about receiver Julian Fleming? If he’s healthy, is he ready to fully breakout with all the attention Harrison Jr. and Egbuka will get? He’s got all the tools.

Don’t discount the challenge Indiana might present. It’s Game 1 of the year, and on the road. It’s probably the very week Hoosier head coach Tom Allen would want to play an OSU team looking for an identity, before it figures this whole thing out.

This year might hinge on how will the rebuilt offensive line plays. Ryan Day has been surprisingly positive about where things stand in replacing three starters, but most in the media are a little nervous. This unit has to be really good in pass protection but also move bodies off the line in the run game. Can an unproven group be good enough?

Let’s have fun watching YOUR Ohio State football team again

