Ohio State vs. Indiana Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

It’s time to pop the cork on the 2023 football season for Ohio State, and we know you’ve been pining for it ever since Noah Ruggles field goal went wide left against Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

It sure looks like another Buckeye roster dripping with talent with the potential for some pretty special things again, including a Big Ten title, national championship, and yes, a win over Michigan to put the universe back in order again.

First up is a conference road game against Indiana, one we’re hoping Ohio State handles its business in. Each and every week during the season, we ask our writers to look into a crystal ball, bust out some Tarot cards, and throw darts at a board to predict the OSU contest, and we’re ready to kick that off again.

Here’s how each of our five writers see the game against the Hoosiers panning out on Saturday.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

The Prediction

The first game of any team’s season can be unpredictable, and there will no doubt be some things to smooth out, but Ohio State is the far more talented team in this matchup. Indiana has lost its mojo after that fantastic 2020 season, and seems to be a program searching for respect again.

The Hoosiers won’t get it here. There might be a bit of a feeling out period with some sputtering and wheezing with the OSU offense at first, but as the game goes on, the coaching staff and players will get into a rhythm and pull away rather handily to get this scarlet and gray train out of the station.

Score

Ohio State 35, Indiana 17

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟏 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐥𝐥 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/cRk1acYAzW — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 31, 2023

The Prediction

Ohio State is on a mission. The team knows it let a national championship slip away last year and the two losses in a row to Michigan have been a topic of focus in the offseason.

After a few rocky series’ to open the game, everyone will settle in and play with confidence and precision. The game may be closer than fans will be comfortable with during the first half, but Ohio State takes control and cruises to an easy victory.

Score

Ohio State 52, Indiana 17

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

wheels up to Bloomington ✈️ pic.twitter.com/HjVsChOpW0 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 1, 2023

The Prediction

This is going to be an exciting game because we have no idea what to expect from this offense. I have a strong feeling Kyle McCord is going to knock it out of the park, but Ryan Day is going to make him prove it. I expect this game to rely heavily on the passing game and therefore result in an absolute blowout.

SCORE

Ohio State 49, Indiana 14

Michael Chen, Featured Writer

Best Fridays in football are 🔙😁 pic.twitter.com/cmdYkJmUnf — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 1, 2023

The Prediction

The bitter taste of a two-game losing streak has no doubt fueled this team, and it is going to take its frustrations out on Indiana. Their team is going through a transitional period, a new quarterback along with multiple other positions. Indiana doesn’t recruit nearly as well and the Buckeyes do, and it will show. Ohio State in a rout.

SCORE

Ohio State 52, Indiana 10

Evan Bachman, Featured Writer

We are☝️day away from Buckeye Football 🤫

#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/s6k6wqGdb1 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 1, 2023

The Prediction

With Ohio State holding a significant talent advantage on both sides of the ball in this matchup, I project a good performance at both ends. Offensively, all eyes will be on new starting quarterback Kyle McCord who I believe will lead the Buckeyes to a comfortable lead by halftime of this game. Defensively, the Buckeyes have a clear talent edge all over, but in particular, in the trenches. I expect to see the Buckeyes applying consistent pressure to the quarterback in the passing game and limiting what the Hoosiers can do on the ground.

Score

Ohio State 45, Indiana 14

