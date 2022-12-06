Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Who has the advantage at each position?

If you are an Ohio State football fan, you are likely still coming to grips with the low and high tide of losing to Michigan but then still getting into the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes squeaked in after USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game, so they got saddled with playing No. 1 seed Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, but at least they get a swing at the whole thing.

In fact, just as little as three weeks ago, Ohio State vs. Georgia was the national championship matchup many predicted and wanted to see. OSU was most likely going to have to elbow its way past the defending champions anyway, so why not do it out of the gate with maybe a chance to play the Wolverines again in L.A. for even bigger implications?

Ohio State will hopefully be as healthy as it has been all year when the two face off because it’ll need to be. From a talent standpoint, it’ll be a pretty even battle, but it depends on which position group you’re looking at. And of course, execution and preparation are going to go a long, long way in determining who wins this one.

As luck (or fate, or business model) would have it, we happen to have a sister site, UGA Wire, that obsesses with Georgia football as we do with Ohio State. We’ll be checking in with them from time to time leading up to the massive clash in Atlanta to collaborate and get a view of things from the UGA lens, and we’re kicking it off with a look at position-by-position advantages.

Featured writer and editor/publisher Joe Vitale was kind enough to go through each position group with us here at Buckeyes Wire to pick out whether Ohio State or Georgia has an edge at each position group.

We didn’t touch on the mascots (UGA vs. Brutus), but here’s the rest of the virtual dance battle between the two sites.

Quarterback

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) hugs quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) following an interception late in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Players

Ohio State | C.J. Stroud

Stats | 235-of-355, 66.2%, 3,340 yards, 37 TDs, 6 INTs, 176.2 passer rating, 74 rushing yards, 0 rushing TDs

Georgia | Stetson Bennett

Stats | 269-of-395, 68.1%, 3,425 yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs, 154.6 passer rating, 184 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs

Joe Vitale from UGA Wire

Believe it or not, I think this is a pretty even matchup at quarterback. Stroud might be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, but Bennett is a proven winner who gets the job done.

This is really close. Call me a homer but I’m taking Bennett, the proven winner with a national championship ring. That’s the big difference here.

WINNER | Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Phil Harrison from Buckeyes Wire

Stetson Bennett has a lot of intangibles and toughness, but C.J. Stroud has the skills to dissect any defense. He’s accurate and confident in the pocket, and if he gets time, he’ll find the talented receivers at his disposal.

Stroud has a good handle on the offense, reads defenses well, and can make every throw in the book. There’s a reason he’s a potential Heisman finalist and early first-round draft pick.

WINNER | C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Overall result: Push

Running Backs

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) and running back Miyan Williams (3) walk over the field after beating Wisconsin Badgers 52-21 in their NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Players

Ohio State | Miyan Williams/TreVeyon Henderson/Dallan Hayden

Georgia | Kenny McIntosh/Daijun Edwards/Kendall Milton/Branson Robinson

Joe Vitale from UGA Wire

From a talent standpoint, it’s Ohio State’s group that is the winner here. But they’ve been struggling to stay healthy. Georgia’s McIntosh has hit his groove lately, and Edwards and Milton both have run hard toward the end of the season. Both groups produce similar numbers, but I think if the Buckeyes can trot out three healthy backs, they have the edge at the running back position.

WINNER | Ohio State

Phil Harrison from Buckeyes Wire

Ohio State has a deep and talented running back room but besides very early in the year, the group hasn’t been on the field at the same time. Miyan Williams gets the tough yards in between the tackles, but TreVeyon Henderson is the game-breaker and he’s had a flat tire seemingly all year. If they are healthy, OSU gets the edge here. However, Georgia has a deep room too that has been able to get things cooking on the ground more than Ohio State.

WINNER | Ohio State

Overall result: Ohio State

Wide Receivers

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Players

Ohio State | Marvin Harrison Jr./Emeka Egbuka/Julian Fleming

Georgia | Ladd McConkey/AD Mitchell/Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Joe Vitale from UGA Wire

Marvin Harrison Jr. is maybe the best receiver in the nation, and Emeka Egbuka is not far off. Even without superstar receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba, this is the nation’s best receiver room. Georgia’s guys are no joke, though. McConkey has been making plays all year but he re-injured his knee in the SEC title, Mitchell is back and healthy, Rosemy-Jacksaint has been reliable. Georgia’s fine at the position, but it does not compare to the guys the Buckeyes have.

WINNER | Ohio State

Phil Harrison from Buckeyes Wire

This is the group where Ohio State has the biggest edge. Marvin Harrison Jr. has had a breakout year, but Emeka Egbuka has also eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this year, and Julian Fleming was the top receiving prospect coming out of high school. Georgia doesn’t use McConkey and gang as often as some of the other wide-open offenses out there, but the group is more than capable when called upon.

WINNER | Ohio State

Overall result: Ohio State

Tight Ends

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) runs after the catch as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (11) defends during their second half at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Players

Ohio State | Cade Stover/Gee Scott Jr./Mitch Rossi

Georgia | Brock Bowers/Darnell Washington

Joe Vitale from UGA Wire

Brock Bowers, in my mind, is a top-five offensive player in all of college football regardless of position. If Stetson wanted to, he could force the ball to Bowers every play and it would work out just fine. Washington is a flat-out monster who can catch, run after the catch, and block. Georgia’s the clear winner here.

WINNER | Georgia

Phil Harrison from Buckeyes Wire

Cade Stover for Ohio State has been an unexpected bright spot this season for the Buckeyes, but Georgia’s tight ends are arguably the best in the country. Bowers has been a mismatch nightmare all season and Washington would be the No. 1 on almost every other team in the collegiate game.

WINNER | Georgia

Overall result: Georgia

Offensive Line

Big Ten football game predictions, biggest national picks for Week 11

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) takes a snap from offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Joe Vitale from UGA Wire

Georgia’s allowed 7 sacks this season in 13 games. Ohio State’s allowed 8 in 12 games. The totals put both teams inside the top-five. Georgia averages 207 rushing yards per game to Ohio State’s 199. It was not the Buckeyes’ o-line that was the problem against Michigan – they actually only allowed one sack and averaged 5 yards per carry. I cannot justify leaning in any direction here.

WINNER | PUSH

Phil Harrison from Buckeyes Wire

Ohio State has been really good in pass protection, but the running game has yet to hit on all cylinders. Some of it has been because of injury in the backfield, but there have also been issues moving the line of scrimmage and opening up holes against really good defenses (see Penn State and Iowa) like the Georgia one OSU will be facing.

WINNER | Georgia

Overall result: Georgia

Defensive Line

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) reacts after intercepting the ball during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Players

Ohio State | Zach Harrison/J.T. Tuimoloau/Jack Sawyer/Taron Vincent/Tyleik Williams/Michael Hall/Javonte Jean-Baptiste/Caden Curry/Jerron Cage/Ty Hamilton

Georgia | Jalen Carter/Nazir Stackhouse/Mykell Williams/Tramel Walthour/Zion Logue/Warren Brinson/Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/Bear Alexanders

Joe Vitale from UGA Wire

This one’s closer than you may think. Both have depth. Ohio State’s getting to the quarterback and has 32 sacks this year compared to Georgia’s 26 in one extra game. But Georgia has Jalen Carter, who is probably the best defensive lineman in America and was dominant against LSU. It’s five stars everywhere you look on Georgia’s d-line, and it’s just a fast, physical group. I’m going with Georgia, which leads the nation in rushing defense allowing only 76 yards per game on the ground.

WINNER | Georgia

Phil Harrison from Buckeyes Wire

Yeah, this is a close call here and two of the best defensive lines in the country. Ohio State lacks that really dynamic and consistent playmaker it has had in the past — though J.T. Tuimoloau may turn into that. Georgia just has a more athletic and dominating front across the board, so the slight edge here goes to the Bulldogs, especially with what it can do in neutralizing the run game.

WINNER | Georgia

Overall result: Georgia

Linebackers

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates the tackle during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Players

Ohio State | Tommy Eichenberg/Steele Chambers/Cody Simon/Palaie Gaoteote IV

Georgia | Jamon Dumas-Johnson/Smael Mondon/Robert Beal/Trezmen Marshall/Rian Davis/Chaz Chambliss

Joe Vitale from UGA Wire

Look at the depth Georgia has. Each one of those guys can fly as well. Kirby Smart does not mess around when it comes to recruiting the linebacker position, and that can be seen in the speed, physicality, and depth of this year’s unit. Keep in mind that this is a team that lost four linebackers from last year’s team. If it’s not Roquan Smith, it’s Nakobe Dean. If it’s not Nakobe Dean, it’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who has been the guy this year on Georgia’s defense.

WINNER | Georgia

Phil Harrison from Buckeyes Wire

While Ohio State’s linebackers have been an improved bunch from what we saw last year, they aren’t as physical and disruptive as what Georgia has. Tommy Eichenberg is having the best year of any defender on the OSU roster, but this defense’s scheme is very reliant on DBs that have to get involved and engaged in tackles. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, have linebackers that get downhill quickly and flow to the ball both between the tackles and sideline to sideline.

WINNER | Georgia

Overall result: Georgia

Defensive Backs

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22), safety Ronnie Hickman (14), and cornerback Denzel Burke (10) tackle Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (10) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Players

Ohio State | Lathan Ransom/Ronnie Hickman/Denzel Burke/Tanner McCalister/Josh Proctor/Cam Brown

Georgia | Christopher Smith/Malaki Starks/Kelee Ringo/Javon Bullard/Kamari Lassiter/Tykee Smith

Joe Vitale from UGA Wire

Christopher Smith has been great all year. Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter have been reliable. Kelee Ringo and Malaki Starks both looked lost against LSU, though, as Georgia allowed 502 passing yards to the Tigers. Ringo is rated awfully high, but has had tough moments throughout the year. Ohio State is allowing just 184 passing yards per game, compared to Georgia’s 215.

Going up against the Buckeyes’ elite receivers, Georgia could be in some trouble if it cannot apply quick pressure on Stroud. Both teams have only 10 interceptions on the year, with 5 of OSU’s coming from non-defensive backs. We know Ringo steps up in big moments, so I’m banking on him doing that again in Atlanta.

WINNER | Georgia

Phil Harrison from Buckeyes Wire

The defensive backfield has been a real problem this year when it comes to giving up big plays for Ohio State. The scheme is such that the back-end of the defense can be left on an island and OSU’s corners and safeties haven’t been able to put a lid on long passes down the field.

Georgia has also given up a ton of yards and big plays at times, but it’s the three of four huge plays in 1:1 situations that’s been the Achilles heel for the OSU defense this year, and it seems to be getting worse. Both will be tested, but a lot of Georgia’s yards given up through the air is because teams are forced to throw the ball against a very good run defense.

WINNER | Georgia

Overall result: Georgia

Special Teams

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) celebrates a field goal against Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Players

Ohio State | K Noah Ruggles, P Jesse Mirco, KR Xavier Johnson, PR Emeka Egbuka

Georgia | K Jack Podlesny, P Brett Thorson, KR Kearis Jackson, PR Ladd McConkey

Joe Vitale from UGA Wire

Both kickers are pretty automatic (88%). Both punters are averaging 45 yards per punt. Both teams have blocked 2 kicks/punts. Neither team is really allowing their opponents to return punts. McConkey had some struggles in punt return earlier in the season but has settled down and has broken some long ones lately.

But here’s the only thing I can find that makes me want to give Georgia the edge: Opponent kickoff returns. Ohio State’s allowed 35 kickoff returns this year compared to Georgia’s 16. That could be because it’s had to kick the ball the second most amount of times in the country, though. I’m trying to find a reason to pick Georgia, but I can’t.

WINNER | Georgia

Phil Harrison from Buckeyes Wire

The return game has become less and less important in today’s college football because of all the fair catches, but kicking the ball through the uprights and flipping the field is still a huge part of the game.

Both teams are more than adequate, but we’ll give the slight edge to Ohio State because of Noah Ruggles’ two-year run of accuracy and distance of the 3-point variety, in combination with punter Jesse Mirco who was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist this year. Not because of his booming average, but because he has been able to pin opponents deep in their own zone more often than not.

WINNER | Ohio State

Overall result: Ohio State

Summary and overall edge

Ohio State or Georgia by Position

Quarterback | EDGE: Push

Running Backs | EDGE: Ohio State

Wide Receivers | EDGE: Ohio State

Tight Ends | EDGE: Georgia

Offensive Line | EDGE : Georgia

Defensive Line | EDGE: Georgia

Linebackers | EDGE: Georgia

Defensive Backs | EDGE: Georgia

Special Teams | Edge: Ohio State

Overall Edge: GEORGIA

We want to thank Joe Vitale of UGA Wire for going through this little excercise with us and having fun with it. If you know a Georgia Bulldogs fan or just want to get continued coverage of the upcoming matchup in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, we recommend heading on over there and consuming all the great content they have as we count down the days of when we can watch the two do battle in the 2022 College Football Playoff.

