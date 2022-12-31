Ohio State vs. Georgia Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl preview central

Each week during the Ohio State football season, we publish several pieces to examine that week’s opponent. This week, we don’t have to tell you that there’s a massive collision in store for the Buckeyes as they are taking part in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football semifinal opposite No. 1 Georgia.

There have been all kinds of media opportunities, photos, quotes, and storylines in this one (as you would expect), so there’s been plenty to keep us all busy in the lead-up to the game. We’ve shared a lot with you this week and will continue to do so, but to make it easy to find all the content relating to the game in Atlanta, we’re including all of it in one place in a scrolling listicle.

Whether it’s our main preview, score predictions from our writers, a look from the opposite sideline, or more, our Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl preview central has it all for you.

So, dive in and happy reading.

Our main preview of Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Everything you need to know as Ohio State prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl. #GoBucks https://t.co/NBaQSveDdU — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 29, 2022

How to watch the game, plus key players and injuries

How to find the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and watch Ohio State face Georgia — as well as some injury news and key players heading into the CFP matchup. #GoBucks https://t.co/CfslOI9UFk — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 31, 2022

Our four writers predict the outcome of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Each of our writers takes turns predicting what will happen in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday between Ohio State and Georgia. #GoBucks https://t.co/IbmXSbuyp6 — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 31, 2022

Video of Ohio State arriving in Atlanta

Catch video of the Ohio State football team arriving in Atlanta on Monday to continue preparation for the Chick-Fil-A CFP semifinal! #GoBucks https://t.co/Y2NNpG3iv7 — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 27, 2022

What Ryan Day said upon arriving at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Here’s everything Ryan Day said about Ohio State and the opponent, Georgia, after day one in Atlanta at the site of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. #GoBucks https://t.co/TK4nXxGlRP — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 27, 2022

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's thoughts early week thoughts on Ohio State

Get a look at what Kirby Smart thinks about Ohio State after diving further into game film and preparation. #GoBucks #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/eZ9VFWDAtD — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 28, 2022

Some keys for Ohio State from Michael Chen

What are your keys for the Buckeyes? #GoBucks https://t.co/f4FbZcjo8G — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 28, 2022

The Buckeyes will have a familiar face as the honorary captain in Atlanta

20 years after bringing a national championship to Ohio State, Mike Doss will be on the field again as an honorary captain. #GoBucks https://t.co/NCPsbcGndI — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 29, 2022

An update on the odds for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Five legit reasons why Ohio State can beat Georgia

We give you five reasons to be optimistic about Ohio State’s chances of beating Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Saturday night. How are you feeling about the game? #GoBucks https://t.co/n7eAfoyV2W — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 29, 2022

Some photos from one of Ohio State's practices inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Ohio State football team is in Atlanta continuing to install the game plan and work through the rest of the preparations for the matchup with No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in one … https://t.co/XVAv0kbilK — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 29, 2022

An update from Ryan Day midweek at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

We are now just a couple of days away from Ohio State and Georgia facing off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and we continue to get snippets, quotes, pictures, and more coming out of Atlanta. On Thur… https://t.co/5Lyxe8OX35 — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 29, 2022

Some players to watch for Georgia

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl trailer

Here's a look at the great charity work the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is involved with

We’re recycling an article from years ago as a timely one. A reminder of what the folks at the Chick-fil-A Bowl stand for, and the charity engrained in its culture and inception. https://t.co/kSog7XVALx — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 30, 2022

A statistical comparison between Ohio State and Georgia

A breakdown and statistical comparison between Ohio State and Georgia. #GoBucks https://t.co/Peq1jdiSqx — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 30, 2022

The complete comments from both head coaches on the eve of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Here’s everything Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said about Ohio State and his team’s preparation at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl during media day Thursday. https://t.co/QjPwa726kN — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 30, 2022

Urban Meyer breaks down and predicts the winner of Ohio State vs. Georgia

Listen to former OSU head coach Urban Meyer break down the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl matchup between Ohio State and Georgia. #GoBucks https://t.co/25n8M8tsIi — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 30, 2022

Buckeyes Wire sat down for a Q&A session with Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and President, Gary Stokan

Buckeyes Wire sat down with Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and President, Gary Stokan, to discuss having Ohio State in the game for the first time and much, much more. #GoBucks https://t.co/yMARBryH4C — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 31, 2022

At least one person at CBS thinks Ohio State can win

Only one CBS analyst picks Ohio State to win #GoBucks https://t.co/Xb2fsBlTmC — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 31, 2022

Our writers pick one main thing Ohio State must do in order to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

We ask each of our writers the one thing Ohio State has to do at an elite level to have a chance at knocking off Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. https://t.co/aq2A2GHuHm — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 17, 2022

Here is what Ohio State will be wearing on New Year's Eve

They Buckeyes will look good on NYE #GoBucks https://t.co/PxFYJ3BiO4 — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 16, 2022

A position-by-position look with our friends from UGA Wire

We go back and forth with UGA Wire on whether Ohio State or Georgia owns the advantage at each position group heading into the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. https://t.co/5ZsL4lPlDH — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) December 31, 2022

