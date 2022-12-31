Ohio State vs. Georgia Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl preview central

1
Phil Harrison
·6 min read

Each week during the Ohio State football season, we publish several pieces to examine that week’s opponent. This week, we don’t have to tell you that there’s a massive collision in store for the Buckeyes as they are taking part in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football semifinal opposite No. 1 Georgia.

There have been all kinds of media opportunities, photos, quotes, and storylines in this one (as you would expect), so there’s been plenty to keep us all busy in the lead-up to the game. We’ve shared a lot with you this week and will continue to do so, but to make it easy to find all the content relating to the game in Atlanta, we’re including all of it in one place in a scrolling listicle.

Whether it’s our main preview, score predictions from our writers, a look from the opposite sideline, or more, our Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl preview central has it all for you.

So, dive in and happy reading.

Our main preview of Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

How to watch the game, plus key players and injuries

Our four writers predict the outcome of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Video of Ohio State arriving in Atlanta

What Ryan Day said upon arriving at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's thoughts early week thoughts on Ohio State

Some keys for Ohio State from Michael Chen

The Buckeyes will have a familiar face as the honorary captain in Atlanta

An update on the odds for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Five legit reasons why Ohio State can beat Georgia

Some photos from one of Ohio State's practices inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

An update from Ryan Day midweek at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Some players to watch for Georgia

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl trailer

Here's a look at the great charity work the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is involved with

A statistical comparison between Ohio State and Georgia

The complete comments from both head coaches on the eve of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Urban Meyer breaks down and predicts the winner of Ohio State vs. Georgia

Buckeyes Wire sat down for a Q&A session with Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and President, Gary Stokan

At least one person at CBS thinks Ohio State can win

Our writers pick one main thing Ohio State must do in order to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Here is what Ohio State will be wearing on New Year's Eve

A position-by-position look with our friends from UGA Wire

