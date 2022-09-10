Ohio State vs. Arkansas State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Ohio State plays Arkansas State on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Buckeyes and Red Wolves both got the season started right with wins over non-conference opponents. OSU started somewhat slow but the defense turned up the heat in the second half to secure a top-five win. Arkansas State on the other hand gave a dominating performance over Grambling State.

Unfortunately for ASU, Ohio State is a completely different animal. Red Wolves coach Butch Jones spent time in the Buckeye State with the University of Cincinnati from 2010-2012. Maybe he’ll have some tricks up his sleeve, but it’s doubtful those tricks would be anything more than smoke and mirrors.

This should be a game where OSU can work on tightening up some loose ends and getting the backups some actual game experience.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State injury report

Ohio State wide receivers receive praise from CBS Sports' Danny Kanell

Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11)

Ohio State

Ohio State doesn’t provide an injury report, but we’ll be on the lookout for receivers Jaxon Smith-Njiba and Julian Fleming who have been confirmed as game-time decisions.

OSU did release its availability report just a couple of hours prior to kickoff Saturday.

Arkansas State

There is no information about any players potentially being injured and unavailable for the Red Wolves.

Players to watch

Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback James Blackman (left) and running back Alan Lamar (21)

Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback – You know the OSU quarterback and so does the rest of the world. He leads the Big Ten in QBR rating so far but had an unassuming game for what everyone has become accustomed to last week against the Fighting Irish. Will he get back to form against Arkansas State?

2022 stats so far

24-of-34 for 2123 yards with 2 TDs and 0 INTs

Arkansas State

James Blackman, Quarterback – You may remember Blackman from when he was the starting QB for Florida State. Now he’s doing his thing for the Red Wolves and has the athletic ability and skill to cause some issues. Can the Buckeyes contain him?

2022 stats so far

15-of-20 for 210 yards with 2 TDs and 0 INTs

