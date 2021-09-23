Ohio State vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Ohio State vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Ohio State (2-1), Akron (1-2)

Ohio State vs Akron Game Preview

Why Akron Will Win

Let’s just say Akron doesn’t have Ohio State’s full and undivided attention.

Could QB CJ Stroud play through his banged up shoulder? If this was Penn State or Michigan State, yeah, probably. But he’s only available in an emergency situation, which means Jack Miller and Kyle McCord – most likely McCord – will get some live reps in.

Akron might not be ready to come in and go full Oregon on the Buckeyes, but it is coming off a win with good balance for the attack for the first time in a long time.

Okay, so it was a 35-14 victory over Bryant – a very small, private school in Rhode Island – but the Zips are doing a decent job overall controlling the clock thanks to a relatively efficient passing game. DJ Irons is hitting 76% of his passes with five scores and a pick, but …

Why Ohio State Will Win

Forget the quarterback situation; this is the game for the defense to get its stuff together.

It’s a bit overblown to call the Buckeye D a mess, but it’s not playing up to its talent level. The pieces are there to be fine, but it gave up over 500 yards in each of the last two games. That was fine against the Oregon offense, but Tulsa?

The defense could use a dominant performance no matter who it’s against. It’s not like Akron will have the offense to pull this off – or come even close – but at this point, the Buckeyes have to show that they really can rise up and play.

In other words, at least for a little while, they’re going to try.

What’s Going To Happen

All CJ Stroud has done is hit 62% of his passes for 963 yards and eight touchdowns in three games. He’s just getting started as he works his way into the gig, but you know what’s coming.

McCord will tear up the Akron secondary, and Miller will step in and hit 10-of-11 passes. All of a sudden, the talk will be about whether or not Stroud is the guy going forward. (BTW, he is.)

The Buckeyes will roll in this. They’re going to care enough to have a fun, happy moment playing the role of the bully to the paycheck team. This is when the D will look like it’s supposed to.

Ohio State vs Akron Prediction, Line

Ohio State 54, Akron 10

Line: Ohio State -48.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

